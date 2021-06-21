DeChambeau, DJ co-favorites at Travelers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

There's no rest for the star-studded group heading east from the U.S. Open to the Travelers Championship.

Fresh off a major grind at Torrey Pines, a number of notables will tee it up this week at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. Among that group is defending champ Dustin Johnson, who fired a third-round 61 last year en route to victory but lost his world No. 1 ranking Sunday to the sport's newest major champion, Jon Rahm.

Johnson begins the new week as a co-favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook, opening at +1100 odds in defense of his title. Joining him at that number is Bryson DeChambeau, whose back-to-back bid went sideways in a hurry at Torrey Pines as he went from a one-shot lead to a T-26 finish in the span of a couple hours.

Also near the top of the board are Paul Casey and Patrick Cantlay, both of whom have had great success at TPC River Highlands, while Brooks Koepka trails only the two co-favorites at +1500. Kevin Streelman, who came up one shot short last year behind Johnson, is listed at +2800.

Here's a look at some of the other opening odds in Cromwell, as players get set for a far different test than the one they encountered last week at Torrey Pines:

Odds to win Travelers Championship (via PointsBet)

+1100: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson

+1500: Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay

+2000: Patrick Reed

+2200: Scottie Scheffler

+2500: Brian Harman

+2800: Abraham Ancer, Kevin Streelman, Tony Finau

+3300: Harris English, Joaquin Niemann, Matthew Wolff

+4000: Bubba Watson, Charley Hoffman, Si Woo Kim

+5000: Cameron Smith, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley

+6000: Adam Scott, Garrick Higgo, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Sam Burns

+6600: Doc Redman, Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman, Max Homa

+7000: Aaron Wise, Carlos Ortiz, Cameron Tringale, Emiliano Grillo, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Phil Mickelson

+8000: Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Stewart Cink

+9000: Harold Varner III

+10000: Brandt Snedeker, Adam Hadwin, Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, Kyle Stanley, Mackenzie Hughes, Patton Kizzire, Talor Gooch

+12500: Brendan Steele, C.T. Pan, Chez Reavie, Doug Ghim, Erik van Rooyen, Guido Migliozzi, Matt Jones, Maverick McNealy, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore, Russell Knox, Zach Johnson

+15000: Chesson Hadley, Danny Lee, David Lipsky, Joseph Bramlett, Keith Mitchell, Luke List, Patrick Rodgers, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, Will Gordon, Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz, Troy Merritt

+20000: Adam Long, Austin Eckroat, Byeong-Hun An, Beau Hossler, Chase Seiffert, Dylan Frittelli, Hank Lebioda, Henrik Norlander, K.H. Lee, Matthew NeSmith, Michael Thompson, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, Wyndham Clark

