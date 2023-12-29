December 30-January 1 bowl game opt-out tracker
The bigger bowl games begin with the Cotton Bowl on the night of Friday, December 29, but then the rest of the big bowls begin on Saturday, December 30, and continue through New Year’s Day.
The Cotton is the first of the New Year’s Six bowls. Saturday has the Orange Bowl and the Peach Bowl. New Year’s Day features the two College Football Playoff semifinals at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, along with the Fiesta Bowl to round out the New Year’s Six bowl lineup.
There are other bowls on the schedule for both Saturday and Monday. Get all the bowl opt-outs for these games at our tracker below, which includes NFL draft opt-outs and transfer portal departures:
PEACH BOWL: OLE MISS VS PENN STATE
Mississippi
Caden Costa, K (Transfer portal)
Rayf Vinson, S (Transfer portal)
Kyirin Heath, TE (Transfer portal)
Isheem Young, S (Transfer portal)
Penn State
Cristian Driver, RB (Transfer portal)
Alex Bacchetta, DT (Transfer portal)
Chop Robinson, DL (NFL Draft)
MUSIC CITY BOWL: AUBURN VS MARYLAND
Auburn
Malcolm Johnson Jr., WR (Transfer portal)
Jyaire Shorter, WR (Transfer portal)
Omari Kelly, WR (Transfer portal)
Stephen Johnson, DL (Transfer portal)
Stephen Sings, EDGE (Transfer portal)
Enyce Sledge, DL (Transfer portal)
Austin Ausberry, DB (Transfer portal)
Maryland
Tamarcus Cooley, S (Transfer portal)
Ja’Kavion Nanar, OT (Transfer portal)
Gavin Gibson, CB (Transfer portal)
Rico Walker, TE (Transfer portal)
Corey Dyches, TE (Transfer portal)
Jaishawn Barham, LB (Transfer portal)
Corey Coley Jr., CB (Transfer portal)
Kobi Thomas, LB (Transfer portal)
Ramon Brown, RB (Transfer portal)
Avantae Williams, DB (Transfer portal)
Taulia Tagovailoa, QB (Transfer portal)
ORANGE BOWL: GEORGIA VS FLORIDA STATE
Georgia
Darris Smith, LB (Transfer portal)
C.J. Madden, EDGE (Transfer portal)
Austin Blaske, OT (Transfer portal)
Brock Vandagriff, QB (Transfer portal)
Smoke Bouie, CB (Transfer portal)
Marvin Jones Jr., EDGE (Transfer portal)
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB (Transfer portal)
AJ Harris, DB (Transfer portal)
Xavian Sorey, LB (Transfer portal)
Joshua Miller, OL (Transfer portal)
Florida State
Markeston Douglas, TE (Transfer portal)
Dylan Brown-Turner, LB (Transfer portal)
CJ Campbell, RB (Transfer portal)
A.J. Duffy, QB (Transfer portal)
Colin King, OT (Transfer portal)
Winston Wright, WR (Transfer portal)
Malcolm Ray, DT (Transfer portal)
DJ Lundy, LB (Transfer portal)
Joshua Farmer, DT (Transfer portal)
Jared Verse, DE (Transfer portal)
Tate Rodemaker, QB (Transfer Portal)
ARIZONA BOWL: TOLEDO VS WYOMING
Toledo
Micah Kelly, RB (Transfer portal)
Wyoming
Kolbey Taylor, CB (Transfer portal)
RELIAQUEST BOWL: WISCONSIN VS LSU
Wisconsin
Leon Lowery, EDGE (Transfer portal)
Jordan Turner, LB (Transfer portal)
Darian Varner, DE (Transfer portal)
LSU
Jayden Daniels, QB (NFL Draft)
Laterrance Welch, CB (Transfer portal)
Armoni Goodwin, RB (Transfer portal)
Kevonte Bradford, RB (Transfer portal)
Bryce Langston, EDGE (Transfer portal)
CITRUS BOWL: IOWA VS TENNESSEE
Iowa
Brenden Deasfernandes, CB (Transfer portal)
Tennessee
Brandon Turnage, S (Transfer portal)
Mekhi Bigelow, LB(Transfer portal)
Maurice Clipper Jr., IOL (Transfer portal)
Jack Luttrell, S (Transfer portal)
Warren Burrell, CB (Transfer portal)
Tyler Baron, DE (Transfer portal)
Tamarion McDonald, S (Transfer portal)
Addison Nichols, OL (Transfer portal)
FIESTA BOWL: LIBERTY VS OREGON
Liberty
Aakil Washington, LB (Transfer portal)
Preston Hodge, DB (Transfer portal)
Oregon
Dante Dowdell, RB (Transfer portal)
ROSE BOWL: ALABAMA VS MICHIGAN
Alabama
Isaiah Hastings, DL (Transfer portal)
Tyler Buchner, QB (Transfer portal)
Anquin Barnes, DL (Transfer portal)
Michigan
None
SUGAR BOWL: TEXAS VS WASHINGTON
Texas
Maalik Murphy, QB (Transfer portal)
Washington
Dylan Morris, QB (Transfer portal)