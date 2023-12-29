December 30-January 1 bowl game opt-out tracker

The bigger bowl games begin with the Cotton Bowl on the night of Friday, December 29, but then the rest of the big bowls begin on Saturday, December 30, and continue through New Year’s Day.

The Cotton is the first of the New Year’s Six bowls. Saturday has the Orange Bowl and the Peach Bowl. New Year’s Day features the two College Football Playoff semifinals at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, along with the Fiesta Bowl to round out the New Year’s Six bowl lineup.

There are other bowls on the schedule for both Saturday and Monday. Get all the bowl opt-outs for these games at our tracker below, which includes NFL draft opt-outs and transfer portal departures:

PEACH BOWL: OLE MISS VS PENN STATE

Oct 22, 2022; Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi

Caden Costa, K (Transfer portal)

Rayf Vinson, S (Transfer portal)

Kyirin Heath, TE (Transfer portal)

Isheem Young, S (Transfer portal)

Penn State

Cristian Driver, RB (Transfer portal)

Alex Bacchetta, DT (Transfer portal)

Chop Robinson, DL (NFL Draft)

MUSIC CITY BOWL: AUBURN VS MARYLAND

Jan 28, 2023; Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn

Malcolm Johnson Jr., WR (Transfer portal)

Jyaire Shorter, WR (Transfer portal)

Omari Kelly, WR (Transfer portal)

Stephen Johnson, DL (Transfer portal)

Stephen Sings, EDGE (Transfer portal)

Enyce Sledge, DL (Transfer portal)

Austin Ausberry, DB (Transfer portal)

Maryland

Tamarcus Cooley, S (Transfer portal)

Ja’Kavion Nanar, OT (Transfer portal)

Gavin Gibson, CB (Transfer portal)

Rico Walker, TE (Transfer portal)

Corey Dyches, TE (Transfer portal)

Jaishawn Barham, LB (Transfer portal)

Corey Coley Jr., CB (Transfer portal)

Kobi Thomas, LB (Transfer portal)

Ramon Brown, RB (Transfer portal)

Avantae Williams, DB (Transfer portal)

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB (Transfer portal)

ORANGE BOWL: GEORGIA VS FLORIDA STATE

USA TODAY Sports Syndication — Tallahassee Democrat

Georgia

Darris Smith, LB (Transfer portal)

C.J. Madden, EDGE (Transfer portal)

Austin Blaske, OT (Transfer portal)

Brock Vandagriff, QB (Transfer portal)

Smoke Bouie, CB (Transfer portal)

Marvin Jones Jr., EDGE (Transfer portal)

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB (Transfer portal)

AJ Harris, DB (Transfer portal)

Xavian Sorey, LB (Transfer portal)

Joshua Miller, OL (Transfer portal)

Florida State

Markeston Douglas, TE (Transfer portal)

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB (Transfer portal)

CJ Campbell, RB (Transfer portal)

A.J. Duffy, QB (Transfer portal)

Colin King, OT (Transfer portal)

Winston Wright, WR (Transfer portal)

Malcolm Ray, DT (Transfer portal)

DJ Lundy, LB (Transfer portal)

Joshua Farmer, DT (Transfer portal)

Jared Verse, DE (Transfer portal)

Tate Rodemaker, QB (Transfer Portal)

ARIZONA BOWL: TOLEDO VS WYOMING

Dec 31, 2019; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Toledo

Micah Kelly, RB (Transfer portal)

Wyoming

Kolbey Taylor, CB (Transfer portal)

RELIAQUEST BOWL: WISCONSIN VS LSU

Nov 5, 2022; Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin

Leon Lowery, EDGE (Transfer portal)

Jordan Turner, LB (Transfer portal)

Darian Varner, DE (Transfer portal)

LSU

Jayden Daniels, QB (NFL Draft)

Laterrance Welch, CB (Transfer portal)

Armoni Goodwin, RB (Transfer portal)

Kevonte Bradford, RB (Transfer portal)

Bryce Langston, EDGE (Transfer portal)

CITRUS BOWL: IOWA VS TENNESSEE

USA TODAY Sports Syndication

Iowa

Brenden Deasfernandes, CB (Transfer portal)

Tennessee

Brandon Turnage, S (Transfer portal)

Mekhi Bigelow, LB(Transfer portal)

Maurice Clipper Jr., IOL (Transfer portal)

Jack Luttrell, S (Transfer portal)

Warren Burrell, CB (Transfer portal)

Tyler Baron, DE (Transfer portal)

Tamarion McDonald, S (Transfer portal)

Addison Nichols, OL (Transfer portal)

FIESTA BOWL: LIBERTY VS OREGON

Liberty

Aakil Washington, LB (Transfer portal)

Preston Hodge, DB (Transfer portal)

Oregon

Dante Dowdell, RB (Transfer portal)

ROSE BOWL: ALABAMA VS MICHIGAN

Apr 1, 2023; Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Isaiah Hastings, DL (Transfer portal)

Tyler Buchner, QB (Transfer portal)

Anquin Barnes, DL (Transfer portal)

Michigan

None

SUGAR BOWL: TEXAS VS WASHINGTON

Dec 2, 2023; Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Maalik Murphy, QB (Transfer portal)

Washington

Dylan Morris, QB (Transfer portal)

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire