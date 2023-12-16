Decatur stays hot with win over West Morgan

Dec. 16—Decatur continues to roll.

The Red Raiders have now won six of their last seven games, including a 59-51 win over West Morgan on Friday night.

"It hasn't always been pretty, but were finding ways to win," Decatur head coach Kori Walker said. "When you have a young group like we do, that's all you can ask for."

Decatur trailed 13-12 after the first quarter, but took the lead 33-29. In the second half, however, the Red Raiders took control, taking a 45-36 lead by the end of the third quarter before finishing off the win.

"West Morgan knocked some shots down early, but I thought we did a better job of closing on their shooters in the second half," Walker said. "We've been really good at closing games out lately."

Decatur's record improves to 9-3 on the season. The Red Raiders have three games next week before the Christmas break.

"Winning is great, but at this time of year winning games doesn't always mean you're getting better as a team," Walker said. "We want to continue to improve so we're ready to roll when January comes around."

Chandler Moore and Kamron Gamble each had 13 points to lead Decatur in scoring.

Jay Garland led West Morgan with a game-high 18.

The loss knocks West Morgan to 4-3 and ends the Rebels' four-game winning streak.

"We've played three games this week, and with eight players, I think we just got a little tired in the second half," said West Morgan head coach Brandon Tucker. "We had a good four-game win streak going, and this is just a little hiccup. We have a chance to bounce back against some good teams next week."

—

Decatur girls 45, West Morgan 43: Decatur rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to pick up a win over West Morgan on Friday night,.

Jenny MItchell led the team in scoring with 15 points, while Amiah Jackson had 12. Chasity Rikard led West Morgan with 12.

