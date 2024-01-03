Decatur scores comeback win over Danville

Jan. 3—DANVILLE — Decatur continues to find ways to win.

Tuesday night the Red Raiders picked up their 12th win of the season, and they overcame an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to do it, beating Danville 51-46.

"Our guys just continue to find a way to win," said Decatur head coach Kori Walker. "We're a young team, and we didn't come to play in those first three quarters, but we found a way down the stretch."

Decatur led 14-11 after the first quarter, but trailed 28-21 at halftime and 37-26 after the third quarter.

What changed in the fourth quarter? Better shooting.

"We started putting the ball in the hole," Walker said. "We were struggling to score, but our bench guys came in and really gave us a spark."

Danville head coach Benjamin Mastin echoed his counterpart's sentiments.

"They started playing a lot better in the fourth quarter," Mastin said. "I thought we had great energy in the game, but give credit to them, they started making shots."

Danville had a chance to tie it late in the game, but Decatur's Kameron Gamble hit three of four free throws and came up with a game ending steal to seal the win.

Wyatt Smith led the Red Raiders in scoring with 10 points. AJ Holladay led Danville with a game high 19.

—

Decatur girls 51, Danville 48: Decatur survived a furious comeback attempt from Danville on Tuesday night to pick up the win.

The Red Raiders led 29-14 at halftime, but Danville roared back to cut the lead to six points at the end of the third quarter and as few as two in the fourth.

However, Decatur managed to hit enough shots down the stretch to nip the Hawks.

"We hit some clutch free throws there with about a minute, minute and a half to go," Decatur head coach Justin Moore said. "Those shots are hard to simulate in practice, so I was really happy with their ability to get it done."

Jenny Mitchell led Decatur with 13 points, while Adily Alberti scored 26 for Danville.

