Decatur School Board approves naming of MacArthur High track after late coach

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When renovations are complete, the track and field complex at MacArthur High School in Decatur will bear the name of a longtime teacher and coach who recently passed away.

The Decatur Board of Education approved on Tuesday the naming of the complex in honor of Bill Harbeck. Harbeck taught in Decatur Public Schools and coached track and field for 30 years. His record included more than 20 individual state champions, the IHSA Boys Track title in 1995, a runner-up finish in 2000 and induction to the Illinois State Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2003.

Harbeck stepped down as MacArthur’s coach in 2004 but continued to coach for 18 more years at Mt. Zion High School. He passed away last month.

In a letter to the district Superintendent and Board of Education, MacArthur Principal Cordell Ingram spoke of Harbeck’s success and cited the mark he had on the community as the reason why the complex should be named after him.

“Coach Harbeck not only had success on the Track and Field arena, but his influence on the students of MacArthur and the city of Decatur has also left a memorable mark with his service as the leader of the Decatur Staley Striders, a summer track program created for the development of our local athletes,” Ingram said. “I want to also add, I had the luxury of coaching the 2000 SY 2nd place team with Coach Harbeck, and his impact on my life as a coach and a friend cannot be explained in words.”

The board unanimously approved naming MacArthur’s track and field complex after Harbeck. The Mt. Zion School District is also considering naming its track and field facilities after Harbeck as well.

