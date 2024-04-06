Decatur man breaks world record of most squats in 24 hours

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man has broke a world record.

Tony Piraino completed more than 26,000 squats in 24 hours between 5 a.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, breaking the Guinness World Record.

There was a good cause behind it, too. Piraino raised money and awareness for the Marion County Horizon Center of Decatur and Mount Zion.

He took short 30-second breaks every 22 squats and a few longer breaks throughout the day.

Livestreams of Piraino breaking the world record can be viewed on his Facebook page.

