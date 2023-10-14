Decatur MacArthur football flips the script on season with upset over 5A No. 5 SHG

DECATUR — The Decatur MacArthur football team could've easily been counted out just a few weeks ago.

They rebounded in the most emphatic way.

The Generals not only knocked off Class 5A No. 5 Sacred Heart-Griffin 45-27 at Matheson Field on Friday but also became playoff eligible for a second consecutive season despite a 1-3 start.

MacArthur claimed its fourth straight victory with a rash of big plays in third and fourth down situations.

Senior quarterback Cameron France, in one critical series, unloaded a 40-yard pass to junior receiver Nahjir Woods out of the pocket on third down late in the third period.

He moved the chains again with a carry on fourth down before freshman running back Myson Johnson-Cook scored on a seven-yard touchdown run for a 32-20 advantage.

France went 7 of 14 for 180 yards and two TDs. He additionally supplied 103 rushing yards and two scores for the Generals, who improved to 5-3 overall and in the Central State Eight Conference.

Senior defensive back/receiver Sam Owens starred with three catches for 102 yards and a TD. He also had an interception in the first half on defense. Woods also had three grabs for 78 yards and a score.

Johnson-Cook, who already hails an offer from the University of Illinois, ran for 141 yards and three scores.

The Cyclones (6-2 overall, 6-1 CS8) surged ahead 20-19 at halftime on senior tight end Jake Kepler's three-yard TD reception near the pylon as time expired after initially trailing 19-7.

SHG twice threatened in the third quarter, but stalled by mere inches on both occasions.

It came up just a yard shy on a fourth-down pass attempt by senior QB Levi Hanauer to senior wideout Josh McClain.

A fourth-and-inches on the next drive was scuttled by consecutive pre-snap penalties, forcing the Cyclones to punt.

Hanauer ran for 118 yards and a TD. He also threw 15-for-28 for 129 yards and two TDs. Christian Pollard ran for 52 yards.

MacArthur last defeated SHG 34-32 in 2017, also at Matheson Field.

The Cyclones host Class 4A top-ranked Rochester (8-0 overall, 7-0 CS8) to close out the regular season.

