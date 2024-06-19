Decatur to host UpDog International Finals in April 2025

Jun. 19—Decatur Morgan County Tourism has partnered with UpDog Challenge to host the UpDog International Finals 2025 at the Spirit of America fields at Point Mallard Park.

UpDog is an organization that aims to "increase the number of dog owners participating in disc and dog sports," according to the company. In a typical game, the dog maneuvers through multiple obstacles and then catches the disc before returning through the same obstacles.

The finals are expected to bring as many as 350 competitors from the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America to the Decatur area.

The UpDog International Finals will be held April 1-6 next year.

— trenedy.parks@decaturdaily.com