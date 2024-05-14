Decatur High School announces new Head Basketball Coach

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur High School has announced that they have a new Head Basketball Coach for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Ben Mastin has been announced as the new head coach of the program who brings tons of experience with him. Mastin previously worked as the Head Coach for Danville High School and Addison High School as well as an assistant at Deshler.

At his last stint at Danville High, Mastin led his team to a 22-10 record and an Elite 8 appearance in the AHSAA state tournament. Mastin was also named the Decatur Daily Coach of the Year.

