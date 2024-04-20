Decatur Heritage's season ends in first round playoff loss

Apr. 20—Decatur Heritage's season came to an early end Saturday in a loss to Fayette County.

Playing in Game 3 of a best-of-three series, the Eagles were defeated 8-3, losing the series and exiting in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

"We had chances, but they just made more plays than we did," Decatur Heritage head coach Jay Mitchell said.

Decatur Heritage took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Harrison Hardy scored while a teammate was caught in a rundown. However, the Eagles were outscored 8-2 the rest of the way.

The most frustrating part for Decatur Heritage was seven of Fayette County's eight runs came with two outs.

"Getting big two-out hits, that's what good baseball teams are supposed to do," Mitchell said.

Fayette County took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third, but Decatur Heritage responded with a triple from Jack Sims and an RBI single from Rafer Jones to cut it to 3-2. After that, the Eagles struggled to keep pace as they were outhit 11-5.

"The pitcher was doing a good job and we were chasing off the plate too much," Mitchell said. "I thought we had some hard hits though. I can think of five we hit really good that they just made great plays on."

"That's just baseball sometimes," Mitchell added.

Paxton Tarver and Jones each had a hit and an RBI to lead Decatur Heritage in the game.

With the loss, the Eagles' season comes to an end with a 23-10 record.

