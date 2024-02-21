Decatur Heritage comes up just short once again

Feb. 21—HANCEVILLE — For the third time in the last four years, Decatur Heritage saw its season end in the Elite Eight.

This loss, however, stung more than the others.

Facing off against the Class 2A, No. 1 Mars Hill, the No. 2 Eagles had the Panthers on the ropes for the first 2 1/2 quarters. Things changed late in the game though, as the Eagles' fouls started to mount and Mars Hill took advantage, going on to win 57-44.

"This is frustrating to look at," Decatur Heritage head coach Johnny Jones said as he glanced at the final stat sheet. "The whole game changed late in the third quarter, and it's tough when you don't get to control the game."

The statistic Jones meant was total fouls, where Decatur Heritage had 23 to Mars Hill's 11. The Panthers finished with 26 free-throw attempts to Decatur Heritage's 14.

"I know we had some fouls, but I just would've liked to see it called more both ways," Jones said. "We had our two best players foul out. Mars Hill is a great team, and it's hard to beat great teams without your best players on the floor."

Decatur Heritage came out and took control early, grabbing an 18-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime.

The game unraveled late, however, as Mars Hill took advantage of Decatur Heritage's foul trouble. Kadence Rolston finished with 27 points and 22 rebounds as the Panthers out-rebounded the Eagles 43-22.

Leslie Hames led Decatur Heritage with 13 points, while Kateyn Cooper had 11.

Decatur Heritage (26-5) will return all but one player, including four starters, as they once again will look to make a push to Birmingham and the Final Four.

"This was the state championship game tonight," Jones said. "Mars Hill has great players, but so do we. We'll be back strong next season."

—caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2