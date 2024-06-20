Decathlete from Kalamazoo hopes for Paris 2024

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Track and field has taken decathlete Heath Baldwin all over the county, and he’s hoping his next stop is Paris.

“That’s always been my goal,” the graduate student said.

Well, not always. His path to Paris started in Kalamazoo as a wide receiver for his high school football team, uninterested in track.

“Obviously I knew what the sport was, I just had no desire to participate in it,” Baldwin said.

But his track coach Simon Cholometes had a desire to bring him on.

Decathlete Heath Baldwin.

Decathlete Heath Baldwin.

“I got talked into taking the track job there and started to recruit him to join the team,” Baldwin said.

When asked what his pitch was to get Baldwin on the track and field team, Cholometes remarked, “Which one? It was not an easy sell.”

But one of those pitches worked, and it changed Baldwin’s life.

“He kind of convinced me to give it a shot, and that’s probably one of the best things I’ve done,” Baldwin reflected.

Success didn’t come immediately but by his senior year, Baldwin was winning state titles for Kalamazoo’s Hackett Catholic Prep.

“I kind of just fell in love with it, the competitive nature, and competing head-to-head with people,” Baldwin said.

That newfound passion followed him to East Lansing, where this spring he shattered a school and conference decathlon record, ranking first in the U.S. with his score, and putting him on track for Paris.

“I still feel like there’s a lot on the table. It felt good doing what I knew I could do, but I think that’s just the beginning of what we’re hoping to do this year hopefully,” Baldwin said.

Decathlete Heath Baldwin.

When there’s 10 events to train for and only seven days a week, Baldwin swaps shoes and trains for multiple events in a day — a lot of work for someone who didn’t want to join the track team in high school.

“Feel like that’s what a lot of people miss. You’ve gotta find a way to come to practice excited every day with different goals of what you want to do, or else you’re just going to go through the motions every week. I feel like that’s where I get people, on those small things,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin needs to qualify in June to join team USA, and the man who knew Baldwin could make it to this stage before anyone else did likes Baldwin’s chances.

“There’s a look about a dude in his eyes, and Heath has that look where he’s ready, and I don’t think there’s any stage that’s too big for Heath,” Cholometes said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.