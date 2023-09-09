Decals, effort, moment of sportsmanship: How Albertville football honored Julius Jamear Staten

ALBERTVILLE — There was football to be played but first Albertville football needed to honor one of their own.

Julius Jamear Staten, the Aggies offensive tackle and nose guard, passed away in a car crash on Monday and was honored during pregame ceremonies. There were shirts being sold outside the stadium that had his number (58) and name along with the phrases "Fly High" and "Gone to soon" and there was the scoreboard that featured the No. 58 during pregame warmups.

The cheerleaders wore the 58 shirts and many painted 58 and LLJJ, for long live JJ, in Staten's favorite color: baby blue paint, another small tribute. They were paired with the student section who featured students donned in blue paint with 58 and JJ painted on the back. Everywhere you looked there was either a JJ or 58 painted or on a shirt to honor Staten.

For the coin toss, Staten's jersey was carried by the rest of the captains. Afterwards players hugged his mother, Christine Wiley, who was on the field before the game. Wiley came to the sideline during the game to comfort and encourage the team, especially after the only touchdown they scored in a 28-6 loss to Florence. Wiley and coach Bert Browne both told the team that the result didn't matter but the effort they put in, as that's what Staten would've wanted from his team.

"I think the kids, they are going to bring it and they did. I'm so proud of them, it's a tough thing to lose such a good friend and teammate, player. Our kids I think responded and I'm very proud of them," Browne said.

During the game Staten's jersey hung on the sideline, players wore JJ stickers on their helmets and coaches wore buttons with 58 on them. On the first snap of the game, Staten's jersey was once again brought on the field and laid down in his nose guard position, with Florence taking a delay of game (that was declined) as one final honor in the pregame portion of the game. Florence also had a banner that said "Much Love #58" hanging on their side of the field.

Up next for the Aggies is Staten's funeral this weekend, where the whole team will be in attendance, wearing their jerseys and assisting as pallbearers. Then the attention turns back to football as Albertville plays host to Sparkman next week where they plan to continue to honor Staten in the biggest way they know how, continuing to put in the effort that he would've wanted from his team.

"All of them put it down on the line for him, we're going to do that every game for him," Christian Ramirez said.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Albertville football honors JJ Staten before game with Florence