DeCalon Brooks, son of Derrick Brooks, gets tryout with Bucs

The last time a linebacker named Brooks joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing college ball at Florida State, it worked out pretty well.

Now, 27 years after the Bucs took Derrick Brooks in the first round of the 1995 NFL draft, the Hall of Famer’s son is getting his chance to play for dad’s old team.

DeCalon Brooks will be among the players attending Tampa Bay’s rookie minicamp this week on a tryout basis (via the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud).

The elder Brooks was one of the best linebackers in NFL history, and is still revered as perhaps the best player Bucs fans have ever seen suit up for their team.

