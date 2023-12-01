Decades after Wes Welker starred, his family still making an imprint on Heritage Hall

Cal Welker wasn't nervous this time around.

The Chargers' junior receiver and kicker marched out to the 26-yard line, drilling the game-winning 33-yard field goal against Marlow last Friday to send Heritage Hall to its second consecutive Class 3A state title game.

Although his confidence ascended as he drew his leg back to kick the go-ahead field goal, Welker hadn't always carried that same poise at kicker.

"It's pretty ironic that my first ever in-game field goal was against Marlow, too," Welker said. "I remember I was literally shaking when I ran out onto the field. But this time, I told myself just to breathe and calm down as I worked up to the ball. Once it went in, I just fell on the ground and started bawling. I was super excited."

However, Welker was informed shortly after the game that he'd incidentally recreated a moment in his family history.

Heritage Hall’s Cal Welker (12) kicks an extra point during a semifinal game against Marlow on Nov. 24 in Newcastle.

Welker’s state-clinching field goal came 25 years and one week after his uncle, Wes, kicked his own last-second 33-yard field goal, which sent the Chargers to their first-ever state championship in 1998.

Wes played at Heritage Hall from 1997-2000 before playing in college at Texas Tech and embarking on a legendary All-Pro NFL career with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.

"Our broadcast team told me about my uncle's kick in '98 after the game and I was just like, 'Oh wow, really?'" Welker said. "I couldn't believe it. Moments like that add to an already crazy season — this is one I'll always remember definitely."

The 25-year parallel in game-winning field goals represents not only an apparent link between Cal and his uncle Wes, but the ultimate legacy left by his family under the lights at Charger Stadium.

In his time at Heritage Hall, Wes Welker ran for 3,235 yards and 53 rushing touchdowns while also catching 174 passes for 2,551 receiving yards and 27 receiving touchdowns. He also played in the Chargers' secondary on defense, where he was electric, recording 22 interceptions, 581 tackles, and three touchdowns in his four-year career. Welker's efforts resulted in him being named The Oklahoman's All-State Player of the Year in 1999 and Oklahoma State Player of the Year by USA Today.

Cal's father, Lee, also played football at Heritage Hall in the early 1990s, where he broke the then Chargers single-game receiving record in 1995 against Alva with 250 yards at wide receiver.

Yet, the Welker family doesn't just share a bond over the pigskin. All three Welkers also have a knack for soccer — playing for the Chargers men’s team in the Spring after the conclusion of the football season.

"Growing up, we Welker's sure did just love us some sports at a young age," Lee Welker said with a grin. "Wes and I always used to play football, basketball, and soccer just for the love of the game. We constantly competed against each other in our backyard as if there were thousands of people watching us. That set the foundation for how we played in each sport as we got older."

He went on to play college soccer at Southern Nazarene University and came back to serve as the Girl's soccer coach at Heritage Hall while also working as an assistant coach on the football team for seven years.

“I remember before Cal could even walk, I would bring a soccer ball out and put it at his feet to see if he would kick it all," Lee continued. "I was probably a bit of a psychopath early on, just wanting to get him involved with sports, but as he got older, he grew attached to it. Cal grew up playing in the community all the time, so that made him want to be a Charger even more growing up.”

Heritage Hall's Wes Welker was the 1999 All-State Offensive Player of the Year.

Wes, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound speedster, also played soccer for the Chargers and served as the kicker for the football team in addition to playing running back and receiver. Welker converted 165 extra points tries and made 35 field goals as kicker.

Fast forward to the present day — and the newest Welker, a part of the Chargers' football family, has also made his mark on the soccer field just as his father and uncle once did. Cal had a dominant sophomore campaign and was named to The Oklahoman's 2023 All-City high school boys soccer roster after helping the team win its fourth-ever Class 3A state championship.

Ninth-year Chargers football coach Brett Bogert has been fortunate to witness all three Welkers at Heritage Hall. He was around the program as an eighth grader during Wes' senior season and was coached by Lee during his time at quarterback for the Chargers from 2001-2004.

"It's been incredible to see everything come full circle with these guys in the last 30 years," Bogert said. "I remember when Cal was born, and Lee was on the coaching staff. Seeing him grow from diapers as a player here to now being able to coach him each day. I can't speak enough about his glowing character.”

From the days of being a toddler on the sidelines, Cal always envisioned himself one day donning Heritage Hall's navy blue and gold colors. More importantly, the influence of both his dad and uncle has ultimately helped Cal become the player and the young man he is today.

"What they did here obviously means a lot to me," Cal Welker said. "To come out on this field, regardless of whether I'm making plays and putting it on this uniform, just makes me proud to own the last name. I've been a Charger ever since I was in preschool, so I love coming together on the football field and kicking some butt for the community. I take pride in being a Charger every single day because of it."

First-ranked Heritage Hall (13-0, 7-0 District 3A-2) will take on second-ranked Lincoln Christian (13-0, 6-0 District 3A-3) in the Class 3A football state championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium.

