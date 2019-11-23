All-Decade: Ten coaches that will impact the next decade

Ymgqg7otehpr61fsruyv

AP Images

The past decade of college football has been highlighted by head coaches that transcend the sport. From Nick Saban to Urban Meyer, the larger-than-life personalities are more well-known than most of their players and will be mentioned for decades to come. But as we turn the page into a new decade in a little over a month, it’s time to look at the head coaches that will have a chance to take their careers to the next level and have a chance to cement their legacies among the sport’s best.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE ALL-DECADE: Top QBs | Top RBs | Top WRs/TEs | Top OL | Programs trending up, down | Biggest busts | Ranking the No. 1s | Crazy recruiting storylines in 2010 | Comparing team rankings

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

Feos4z168awbihlsbjoz

DABO SWINNEY

Swinney has already cemented his legacy among the sport’s most notable coaches, but his career is far from over so it’s hard to imagine him not having a major impact into the next decade. With two national titles under his belt already, a likely playoff appearance this year and one more year of Trevor Lawrence in 2020-21, Swinney is storming into the decade with one of the nation’s most dominant programs. Rumors have long circulated that he could leave Clemson to take over his alma mater, Alabama, when Saban retires and if he does it’s hard to imagine the Tide missing a beat.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

RYAN DAY

Story continues

A disciple of coaches Chip Kelly and Urban Meyer, Day has learned from the best and was groomed to take over for Meyer in Columbus. So far, the Buckeyes haven’t skipped a beat and at the time of this article, Day had yet to lose a game as a head coach (3-0 in 2018, 10-0 in 2019). Day is just getting started and while it’s not out of the question that he wins a national championship this season, Ohio State is built to contend for years to come with him at the helm.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM



Read More