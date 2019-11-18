All-Decade: Ten biggest recruiting storylines of the 2010s

Howtjwozpfo9igws8d2v

Recruiting continues to evolve at warp speed, and the last decade has transformed this aspect of college athletics into something that would almost be unrecognizable 20 years ago. Rivals.com Basketball Analyst Corey Evans looks back at the 2010s and discusses 10 developments and storylines that impacted the college basketball recruiting landscape the most.

1. SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter and Instagram have entirely changed the way that recruiting works. For college coaches, browsing through a prospect's social media accounts gives them a sense of who they are recruiting. For the prospect, it has become a way to show fans who they are and what they are about, on and off of the court. Ten years ago, the only avenue for fans to get to know prospects was through traditional media. Now, those fans are just a click away from knowing anything and everything about their favorite program's top targets.

2. TV DEALS

Television deals have dramatically altered the recruiting landscape by further widening the gap between the haves and have-nots in college athletics. First, it was the creation of the Big Ten Network that gave member programs an extra selling point with recruits and their families. The Pac-12 was next, and now practically all of the power leagues have their own TV networks that cater to all of their needs. Almost every Division I college basketball game can be viewed on TV or the Internet. Now, the family of a New England-based high school prospect can watch all of his games in the Pac-12 or SEC.

3. TRANSFER PORTAL

Transfers didn't start with the NCAA's implementation of the transfer portal, but its creation did streamline the entire process. Two years ago, college players would have to essentially ask permission to transfer. Now, players can simply direct their program's compliance director to enter their name into the portal. That doesn't guarantee players will find a suitable landing spot, but it gives them more power than they had before.



In recent years, Iowa State and Nevada have enjoyed high-level success thanks to the transfer market. The portal has elevated the transfer world to the forefront of recruiting and has made it a legitimate and reliable avenue for roster building.

4. UNLIMITED COMMUNICATION

