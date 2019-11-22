All-Decade: Ten biggest flips

Chqykz71gh0dnzfu1eth

There have been so many flips during the last decade in recruiting but some mean more than others. Here is a look at the 10 biggest flips of the last 10 recruiting cycles:

Cam Akers - Alabama to Florida State

After a seven-month commitment to Alabama through his junior season, Akers backed off his pledge to the Crimson Tide in March before his senior year and said during that time that Alabama would still be considered. A dual-threat quarterback in high school, many believed Ole Miss and Mississippi State emerged as frontrunners. Tennessee and Ohio State emerged as favorites through his senior year, but Akers had also taken a couple trips to Florida State and in late December the five-star picked the Seminoles.

Saquon Barkley - Rutgers to Penn State

One wonders what would have become of Barkley if he stuck with his Rutgers commitment and how dominant he might have been - or not have been - in the Scarlet Knights’ offense. At that time, new Penn State coach James Franklin was not going to find out. After Barkley committed to Rutgers, he had limited contact with then-coach Bill O’Brien, but when Franklin got the job, according to reports, he was not going to take ‘no’ for an answer. He pushed the idea of playing in Barkley’s home state, about the Penn State education, about doing something special with the Nittany Lions. After a junior day visit, Barkley was sold and flipped to Penn State.

