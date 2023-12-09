A decade since the 2013 WNBA Draft, the Mercury have chance to make history again

The first big step in the Phoenix Mercury's new era comes on Sunday with the WNBA Draft Lottery.

It's a significant event considering the last time the Mercury were in the lottery was 2013, when the franchise selected Brittney Griner No. 1 overall. Since selecting Griner, the Mercury have made the playoffs 10 of the last 11 seasons and reached the championship series twice, winning in 2014.

Now, in another draft stacked with talent, the Mercury have a chance to make another franchise-changing move on Sunday. The draft starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be shown by ESPN.

Mercury Head Coach Nate Tibbetts (left) and Mercury General Manager Nick U'Ren (right) attend a news conference announcing Tibbetts' introduction to the team at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Oct. 20, 2023.

The other times that the Mercury were in the lottery, they selected key players who helped build the franchise including DeWanna Bonner in 2009, Cappie Pondexter in 2006, and of course, Diana Taurasi in 2004.

No pressure.

The good news for new General Manager Nick U’Ren is that he has a good chance to select another game-changing talent. The 2024 draft could be one of the best in history if every top player who is eligible declares. But there’s also the catch of several players exercising their COVID-19 waiver and staying in college.

Prospect report: 2024 WNBA draft prospects who could fit in lottery-bound Phoenix Mercury's roster

Among the headliners, Iowa star Caitlin Clark is on everyone’s mind as she continues to lead the nation in scoring, among other achievements. Clark could remain at Iowa for another season, but the generational talent has made many teams hopeful she’ll declare for the draft. Clark is averaging 29.6 points per game and is known for her ability to create her own shot off the dribble well against any defensive set.

Other standouts who could enter the draft include Stanford center Cameron Brink, UConn guard Paige Bueckers, LSU center Angel Reese, UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards and South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso.

Bueckers has averaged 19.0 points per game since returning from a torn ACL that kept her out last season. She has the chance to stay at UConn through 2025, but she could fill a need for a guard to take over when Taurasi retires.

The Mercury have other needs in finding another post player in Edwards, Reese, Cardoso, or Brink. The Mercury finished last in rebounding and in defensive rating last season.

How the WNBA lottery works

The WNBA’s lottery format differs from other leagues as it goes on a two-year cumulative record. The Mercury went 9-31 last season, but won’t have the best odds because the team’s cumulative record is 24-52.

The Mercury will have the second-best odds behind the Indiana Fever (13-27), which went 18-58 over two seasons. The Fever are guaranteed at least the No. 3 pick, while the Mercury aren’t. The Los Angeles Sparks (30-46) have the third-most chances (178). The Seattle Storm (33-43) have the fourth-best odds.

Balls numbered 1-14 will be mixed in a machine. Four balls will be drawn to determine a four-digit combination. The team assigned that four-ball combination will receive the No. 1 pick.

The process will be repeated to determine the second pick. The remaining team with lowest cumulative two-year record will select third and the final team will select fourth.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know about the Mercury before the 2024 WNBA Draft Lottery