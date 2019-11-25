All-Decade: The most captivating recruitments of the 2010s

Flr1rx7rjegha40qmxay

The past decade has seen plenty of crazy recruiting moments, with de-commitments increasing every year and the early Signing Period throwing another wrinkle into the mix. While it’s hard to narrow it down to just 10, here are the most captivating recruitments from the past 10 years.

Collins' story is one of the most famous recruiting stories ever, as his mother disagreed with his Signing Day commitment to Arkansas and took off with his National Letter of Intent, keeping him from signing with the Razorbacks. While she preferred he stay close to Miami, Collins liked his fit in the Arkansas offense and also wanted to play with his close friend, offensive lineman Denver Kirkland, who didn’t have a spot at Miami. After lawyers intervened and Collins and his mother made national news, his father signed the paperwork and faxed it to Arkansas the following day. Collins starred with the Hogs and went on to be a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks,

Chase had a rather quiet demeanor as a recruit but that didn’t mean his recruitment was quiet. He and several Louisiana prospects made national headlines when they committed to Kansas in early 2017. That commitment would last less than two weeks and was just the start of the drama for Chase.



During the summer of 2017, Chase intended to announce his commitment to TCU during a TV broadcast of an offseason event but, after another prospect’s announcement went too long, Chase was bumped from the broadcast. Rather than announce his commitment, Chase instead elected to reevaluate his options.



Less than a month later, Chase committed to Florida in another surprise decision. He seemed set on sticking with the Gators until head coach Jim McElwain was fired mid-season. Chase then decommitted again and took his recruitment all the way until Signing Day 2018, when he signed with LSU.

