All-Decade: Five programs set to emerge as recruiting powers

Bx4wfrawfb0qgmz9xywk

There are already recruiting giants in the world of college football like Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. This story looks at five programs who could emerge as elite recruiting powers in the coming decade, not ones that have already reached that peak. Here’s a look.

MORE ALL-DECADE: Rivals All-Decade team | Top QBs | Top RBs | Top WRs, TEs | Ranking the No. 1s | Crazy recruiting storylines in 2010 | Trending teams

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

Pn3uxav3xqpwf2kbdwua

FLORIDA

There is a lot to like about the Gators over the next decade, although there are significant challenges as well. Dan Mullen is just getting started at Florida and let’s not forget he was a fantastic coach during his time at Mississippi State, even taking the Bulldogs to No. 1 in the country. If Florida can win at that clip then recruiting should pick up dramatically and it’s already going pretty well. The Gators have the No. 10 class in the recruiting rankings at this point (higher than Miami and Florida State) but there are some things to watch.



Georgia is still the class of the SEC East and the Bulldogs, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and others are raiding the state of Florida for elite talent. If Mullen can win some important recruiting battles and if he has all his pieces in place, though, Florida could get back to the College Football Playoff hunt because he’s that good of a coach.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

MICHIGAN

Not everything has gone right at Michigan since Jim Harbaugh has taken over, but he still has three 10-win seasons already and looks headed for a fourth.



Story continues

An important piece to dominating recruiting over the next decade is how the Wolverines’ offense now looks to prospects watching in person or on television. There are flashes of fun and excitement passing the ball down the field and that’s going to intrigue elite skill players.



Harbaugh is an excellent coach and top prospects are very much interested in playing for him. The Wolverines do have to do much better winning big games - especially beating Ohio State - but things are trending in the right direction and there’s a reason rumors are floating all the time about Harbaugh returning to the NFL: Opponents want him gone because he could be building something big in Ann Arbor.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THEWOLVERINE.COM



Read More