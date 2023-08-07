A Decade of Excellence: Southwest Florida's award-winning high school football players

Decade of Excellence

As we get ready for the 2023 season, we thought it would be fun to look back at the past decade of excellence in Southwest Florida high school football.

The News-Press and Naples Daily News named offensive and defensive players of the year separately after each season until we merged to honor just two Southwest Florida Players of the Year starting in 2020. The Broxson Trophy, which has been awarded to the top all-around player from Collier County since 2000, remains a solo affair for The Naples Daily News.

Below are the players we recognized as Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year and Broxson Award winners from 2013 through the 2022 season.

2022 SEASON

Kerry Brown

Naples football junior Kerry Brown, 2021 Fall All-Area.

School: Naples

Award: Broxson Trophy

About: Brown's stats weren't eye-popping, as he finished with 76 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, and six quarterback hurries, but it was his ability to be a jack of all trades at countless positions, coming close to mastering every position he played. Brown signed to play at Minnesota.

Carter Smith

Carter Smith, Bishop Verot High School, Football Offense, All Area, Fall 2022

School: Bishop Verot

Award: Southwest Florida Offensive Player of the Year

About: The sophomore set Lee County records for passing and total yards in the county this season. He threw for more than 3,104 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for 692 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Javieane 'JB' Stevens

JB Stevens, Dunbar High School, Football Defense, All Area, Fall 2022

School: Dunbar

Award: Southwest Florida Defensive Player of the Year

About: Stevens finished the season with 103 tackles, the second-highest mark on the Tigers. Stevens totaled 26 tackles-for-loss, 7 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in the team's run to the state semifinals. Stevens signed to play at Bethune-Cookman University.

2021 SEASON

Stanley Bryant III

Naples senior quarterback Stanley Bryant III, 2021 fall all-area.

School: Naples

Award: Broxson Trophy

About: His senior season was one to remember, as he rushed 128 times for 1,152 yards (9.0 YPC) and 21 touchdowns while adding 375 yards through the air with five more touchdowns, as Naples advanced to a regional semifinal while blowing out every opponent it faced this year in the regular season. He signed to play at Southern Illinois.

Tyre Cunningham

All Area High School Sports 2021Lehigh Football DefenseTyre Cunningham

School: Lehigh

Award: Southwest Florida Defensive Player of the Year

About: The junior led Southwest Florida with 144 tackles. Providing a boost to the dominant Lightning defense, Cunningham totaled 29 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two blocked punts. He signed to play at Keiser University.

Richard Young

All Area High School Sports 2021Lehigh Football Offense Richard Young

School: Lehigh

Award: Southwest Florida Offensive Player of the Year

About: The nation’s top-ranked running back in the junior class delivered on expectations. Young averaged more than 175 yards per game and scored 19 touchdowns to help the Lightning to a 7-3 record. He signed and will start his freshman season at Alabama this fall.

2020 SEASON

Malik Curtis

Bishop Verot senior Malik Curtis, the 2020 Southwest Florida Football Offensive Player of the Year winner.

School: Bishop Verot

Award: Southwest Florida Offensive Player of the Year

About: The speedy receiver and kick returner finished with 47 catches for 726 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 184 yards on the ground and two scores. He tallied 1,311 all-purpose yards for the Vikings. Curtis signed to play at Miami.

Malique Dieudonne

Malique Dieudonne, Palmetto Ridge High School, football

School: Palmetto Ridge

Award: Broxson Trophy

About: Dieudonne led Collier County in receptions with 38 receptions. Those catches went for 427 yards and seven touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Dieudonne started at defensive back for a second straight season. He only gave up two catches and those came in the first two games. He had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown – a 100-yard return in the Class 6A regional play-in game. On special teams, Dieudonne averaged 25.6 yards per kick return. He also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Barron Collier. He signed to play at Western Michigan.

Chris Thomas

Dunbar senior defensive lineman Chris Thomas, the 2020 Southwest Florida Football Defensive Player of the Year winner.

School: Dunbar

Award: Southwest Florida Defensive Player of the Year

About: The big defensive lineman tallied 97 tackles (32 for a loss), 9 sacks, 5 passes broken up, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery as Dunbar went 8-3. Thomas will suit up for Marshall this season after transferring from Florida.

2019 SEASON

Derrick Erickson

Derrick Erickson, Bishop Verot, Football, All-Area Fall 2019

School: Bishop Verot

Award: The News-Press Defensive Player of the Year

About: The linebacker turned in his second 100-plus tackle season with 135 (12 for a loss), picked off five passes, caused two fumbles, recovered four fumbles, and blocked a punt and a field goal. He had two defensive touchdowns this season. As a punter, he averaged 36.4 yards per punt and placed seven inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

Collin Miles

Naples High School's Collin Miles

School: Naples

Award: Naples Daily News Defensive Player of the Year

About: Miles finished with 83 tackles. Of his 44 solo tackles, 19 were sacks and 16 were for loss. He set the Golden Eagles’ single-season records for sacks and tackles for loss. Miles (5-11, 230) also had two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.

C.J. Shedd

Cypress Lake quarterback C.J. Shedd leads the team onto the field for their game against Fort Myers on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Cypress Lake High School.

School: Cypress Lake

Award: The News-Press Offensive Player of the Year

About: In leading the Panthers to their first district title in 24 years, the quarterback battled through injuries to pass for 2,003 yards, completing 58 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions in eight games.

Elan Sommala

Naples High School's Elan Sommala

School: Naples

Award: Naples Daily News Offensive Player of the Year

About: Sommala led Collier County with 1,393 rushing yards while scoring 14 touchdowns. He had seven 100-yard rushing games, averaged 6.5 yards per carry and scored in nine straight games. A three-year starter, Sommala left Naples with 3,738 career rushing yards and 35 touchdowns.

Charles Toombs

Immokalee High School's Charles Toombs

School: Immokalee

Award: Broxson Trophy

About: With teams intent on throwing away from him, Toombs registered a career-low six interceptions. He still made 82 tackles – including 55 solo stops. He also returned a fumble against Palmetto Ridge for a touchdown. In the return game, he ran three kicks back for scores this season, including an impressive 75-yarder for the only score in a 36-7 loss to Naples. Toombs, who signed with FAU out of high school, also added 13 receptions for 100 yards.

2018 SEASON

Derick Hunter Jr.

Derick Hunter Jr., Dunbar High School, Football Defense, Fall All-Area Athletes

School: Dunbar

Award: The News-Press Defensive Player of the Year

About: Hunter had 64 tackles, 20 for a loss, four sacks, and seven hurries for the Tigers. He caused one fumble and recovered one on the way to all-star game selections in Lee County and Florida. His highest-tackle games were against top opponents Charlotte (11), Lehigh (8), Immokalee (8), and Fort Myers (8), all playoff teams. The redshirt junior will play at Memphis this season.

Jensen Jones

Jensen Jones, St. John Neumann High School, football, senior, Broxson Trophy

School: St. John Neumann

Award: Broxson Trophy

About: Jones led Collier County in rushing with 1,970 and 34 touchdowns and was third in the county with 1,525 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. To top it off, Jones had 55 tackles at linebacker and also was the Celtics’ long snapper. Jones easily won the Class 2A Player of the Year award, voted on by statewide media. In 32 career games, Jones rushed for 4,327 yards and 64 touchdowns. He passed for 2,673 career yards and 22 touchdowns. He even had 610 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns, including 489 yards and 5 scores as a sophomore. He's slated to be the starting quarterback at Air Force this season.

Shomari Mason

Shomari Mason, Football, North Fort Myers High School, Fall All-Area Athletes

School: North Fort Myers

Award: The News-Press Offensive Player of the Year

About: Mason finished the season with 2,230 all-purpose yards with 15 total touchdowns as the Red Knights went 9-4 and reached a regional final. On defense, he picked off six passes and racked up 74 tackles. Mason signed and played at West Florida.

Chez Mellusi

Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) during Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. - Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

School: Naples

Award: Naples Daily News Offensive Player of the Year

About: Mellusi rushed for 1,819 yards and 21 touchdowns in 11 games. He missed three games with a foot injury but averaged 9.9 yards per carry for the regional champion Golden Eagles. The running back will suit up for Wisconsin this season.

Marc Viechec

Marc Viechec, Naples High School football

School: Naples

Award: Naples Daily News Defensive Player of the Year

About: The linebacker led Collier County with 182 tackles, including 117 solo takedowns. He had 8.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and one caused fumble. A three-year starter, Viechec was a big reason Naples gave up just 7.7 points per game through the regional finals, which the Eagles won.

2017 SEASON

Fa’Najae Gotay

School: North Fort Myers

Award: The News-Press Defensive Player of the Year

About: The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, he racked up 60 tackles (six for a loss), intercepted three passes, and forced a fumble for a North defense that gave up seven points a game. The linebacker signed to play for Maryland, where he is a redshirt senior this season.

Fred Green

School: Immokalee

Award: Broxson Trophy

About: Green ran for 1,302 yards and 11 touchdowns despite splitting carries with two other backs while also catching 19 passes for 335 yards and three more scores. Since emerging as Immokalee’s go-to back in the middle of his sophomore season, Green averaged 105.9 rushing yards a game since (29 games) and finished fourth on the Indians’ all-time rushing list with 3,167 yards. This year Green had his best season as Immokalee won a regional championship.

Jeshaun Jones

School: South Fort Myers

Award: The News-Press Offensive Player of the Year

About: The receiver caught 30 balls for 359 yards and three touchdowns as South Fort Myers won a District 7A-12 title. The Maryland signee finished with 1,212 all-purpose yards and four rushing touchdowns. He will use a sixth year of eligibility as a graduate student to play one more season for the Terrapins.

R.J. Rosales

Immokalee High School's R.J. Rosales passes against Clearwater Superior-Collegiate in a spring game.

School: Immokalee

Award: Naples Daily News Offensive Player of the Year

About: After splitting time at quarterback as a freshman, Rosales broke out this season. He threw 35 touchdown passes, a school record, in 13 games with just four interceptions and 2,154 passing yards. In four playoff games, he had 12 touchdowns and one interception, leading the Indians to the state semifinals. Rosales signed with Army and will play at Virginia Union University this fall.

Joe Sparacio

School: First Baptist

Award: Naples Daily News Defensive Player of the Year

About: The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-State selection had 59 tackles, 14 for loss, and three sacks this season. He also was one of the area’s top running backs, rushing for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns. Will play at Eastern Michigan for a second season after spending three seasons at Boston College.

2016 SEASON

Jacquez Carter

School: Lely

Award: Broxson Trophy

About: The junior quarterback threw 11 touchdown passes in the Trojans’ first four games, leading Lely to more wins in the first month of 2016 (3-1) than it had all of 2015 (2-8). Carter didn’t slow down. He led Collier County in passing with 1,719 yards and 20 touchdowns, and he was fourth in rushing with 1,019 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 101.9 yards per game.

Darrian Felix

School: Fort Myers

Award: The News-Press Offensive Player of the Year

About: The two-way threat out of the backfield with blazing speed carried 190 times for 1,477 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also caught six balls for 186 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Green Wave to an 8-5 record and a region final berth. Felix signed with Oregon.

Fa’Najae Gotay

School: North Fort Myers

Award: The News-Press Defensive Player of the Year

About: The junior was arguably the most dominant linebacker in Southwest Florida, logging 160 tackles over nine games, averaging just under 18 per game. He also produced five sacks, one interception, one caused fumble, and recovered another fumble during a 6-3 campaign.

Joe Lang

School: Community School of Naples

Award: Naples Daily News Offensive Player of the Year

About: Lang played multiple positions on both sides of the ball for the Seahawks. He ran for 1,236 yards and 17 touchdowns, second in the county in both categories. He also caught 13 passes for 282 yards and three scores. Lang also was a candidate for the defensive all-area team after leading his team with 55 tackles playing safety and linebacker.

Joe Sparacio

School: First Baptist

Award: Naples Daily News Defensive Player of the Year

About: The junior was the anchor of the Lions’ defense for a third straight year. Sparacio (6-0, 215) had 101 tackles, including nine sacks and 21.5 for loss. As fullback and tight end, Sparacio also had 839 yards of offense and 14 total touchdowns.

2015 SEASON

Tyler Byrd

Naples High School's Tyler Byrd is the Broxon Award winner for 2015.

School: Naples

Awards: Broxson Trophy, The News-Press Defensive Player of the Year

About: A lockdown corner on one side of the ball and one of the area’s best receivers on the other, Byrd was the best player in the area on athletic ability alone. Add in his leadership and service to his teammates, and the four-year starter elevates to another level. Byrd started both ways, leading Naples in receiving while shutting down his side of the ﬁeld on defense. He had career highs with 641 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Sixteen of Byrd’s 36 catches came in the playoffs, going for 272 yards and four touchdowns. His defensive stats don’t tell the story of his dominance, since opposing quarterbacks were loath to throw the ball Byrd’s way but he had 41 tackles, one interception, and ﬁve pass breakups. Byrd signed with Tennessee.

Carlin Fils-Aime

Naples Daily News football player of the year, Naples' Carlin Fils-Aime

School: Naples

Awards: The News-Press and Naples Daily News Offensive Player of the Year

About: Fils-Aime averaged nearly a first down every time he carried the football, going 9.5 yards per touch. He ended the season with 1,505 yards on the ground and led the area with 23 touchdowns. He added 375 yards and another five scores as a receiver. Those numbers could have been much higher but it wasn’t uncommon for Naples to take a three-score or more lead into halftime, limiting the number of touches Fils-Aime got later in the game. Fils-Aime finished his career at Naples with 2,624 yards rushing and 41 touchdowns, even though he missed all but three games of his junior season because of an ankle injury. Fils-Aime signed with Tennessee.

Robert Green

School: Naples

Award: Naples Daily News Defensive Player of the Year

About: Green had 99 tackles and was the leader of a defense that gave up 8.7 points per game in the regular season. Green’s stats can be misleading as many Eagles starters usually didn’t play in the second half of Naples’s 11 victories, which came by an average of 44.1 points per game. In addition to his 99 tackles, Green had nine tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

2014 SEASON

Antwan Dixon

Antwan Dixon

School: South Fort Myers

Awards: Broxson Trophy, The News-Press Defensive Player of the Year

As a running back, wide receiver, and special teams returner, Dixon scored 16 touchdowns on the year. Offensively, he had 48 catches for 639 yards and eight touchdowns and also rushed for 343 yards and five more scores. Defensively, he had 35 tackles, 20 passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Dixon, who played at Kent State, was named the head coach at Lehigh last month.

Chris Riley

Naples High School football player Chris Riley was the 2014 Naples Daily News Defensive Player of the Year.

School: Naples

Award: Naples Daily News Defensive Player of the Year

About: Riley was the team leader in tackles (103) in his first year as a varsity starter for a Golden Eagles defense that allowed 11.8 points per game. Because of his size, Riley was able to play up in the box at times. Three of his team-high tackles were for loss, including one sack. Riley also caused a fumble and recovered one. Naples’ Week 8 game against Gulf Coast was the perfect showing of Riley’s versatility. The junior safety intercepted two passes, broke up two more, and had 10 tackles.

Michael Walker

Naples quarterback Michael Walker prepares to throw the ball during the Golden Eagles' game against Gulf Coast.

School: Naples

Awards: The News-Press and Naples Daily News Offensive Player of the Year

About: A springtime switch to quarterback didn’t bother Walker who was an unstoppable force for the Golden Eagles. Running Naples’ option offense, Walker led the area with 21 rushing touchdowns and led the Eagles with 907 rushing yards. Toward the end of the year, he lined up at receiver and caught four passes, three of them for touchdowns. Walker also returned the ﬁrst kickoff he touched all the way to the end zone, giving him 25 total touchdowns. Throw in his two-point conversions, and Walker scored 160 of Naples’ area-leading 475 points. That doesn’t include the seven touchdown passes Walker threw as the team’s quarterback. Walker played at Boston College and for Philadelphia and Jacksonville in the NFL.

2013 SEASON

Brian Donnelly

School: Naples

Award: Naples Daily News Defensive Player of the Year

About: With 164 tackles, Donnelly broke the school’s single-season record for the second straight year. His 10.5 sacks also were a Naples High record. The three-year starter at linebacker graduated with 402 tackles and 20.5 sacks, both school records.

J.C. Jackson

Immokalee High School receiver/defensive back J.C. Jackson, from his photo shoot for winning the 2013 Broxson Trophy.

School: Immokalee

Awards: Broxson Trophy, The News-Press Offensive Player of the Year

About: Jackson made his name as a receiver when he set school records as a sophomore in 2011. In his senior season, he was switched to defense to fill a team need and excelled. Although his numbers weren’t overwhelming — 53 tackles, two interceptions, and two passes defended rotating between cornerback and safety – Jackson suffocated receivers down the field to keep opposing quarterbacks looking elsewhere. Even with the time he spent playing defense, Jackson caught 31 passes for 862 yards and 14 touchdowns while running for 165 yards and a touchdown. He also scored off an interception. He went on to play at Florida and Maryland before winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. He plays for the L.A. Chargers now.

D’Ronzjiah Matthews

School: South Fort Myers

Award: The News-Press Defensive Player of the Year

About: Matthews led the Wolfpack with 111 tackles (17 for loss), three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries in his senior season.

Drew Tomaini

Community School of Naples' quarterback Drew Tomaini, 18, is seen in portrait Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013 at the school.

School: Community School of Naples

Award: Naples Daily News Offensive Player of the Year

About: Tomaini became the first 3,000-yard passer in Collier County in two decades, finishing his senior season with 3,054 yards with 36 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Tomaini also had 218 yards and an additional eight touchdowns on the ground. In his career, Tomaini compiled 7,369 yards while starting every game under center in the short history of the CSN program. Tomaini signed with Johns Hopkins.

