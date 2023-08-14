A Decade of Dominance: Mountain West College Football History

The Mountain West Conference (MW) has left an indelible mark on the landscape of college football since its inception in 1999. As one of the premier athletic conferences in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), the MW has witnessed a thrilling journey of triumphs, heartbreaks, and iconic moments. Over the years, several member schools have risen to national prominence, shaping the narrative of Mountain West college football history.

In this article, we will set on a thrilling expedition through the enthralling history of the MW football club! Now, let's lace up our cleats and uncover the epic moments and legendary players that have etched their names in the annals of Mountain West football history.

The birth of a powerhouse

The MW was born as a response to the evolving landscape of college sports and the desire for member schools to compete at the highest level. Formed by a group of eight institutions, the conference sought to forge a new path and create a competitive platform for its football programs. Air Force, BYU, Colorado State, UNLV, New Mexico, San Diego State, Utah, and Wyoming were among the founding members.

The Boise State dynasty

Boise State emerged as a dominant force within the Mountain West Conference and college football as a whole. Under the guidance of legendary coach Chris Petersen, the Broncos solidified their reputation as giant killers. Known for their innovative plays, such as the iconic “Statue of Liberty” and “Hook and Lateral” during the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, Boise State displayed a football brand that captivated fans nationwide.

The Broncos’ meteoric rise to fame culminated in numerous Mountain West championships and a consistent presence in prestigious bowl games. Their remarkable victories over traditional powerhouses elevated their status as perennial contenders, even in the face of adversity.

The Utah and TCU era

Utah and TCU, both former members of the MW, etched their names in college football history during their tenure in the conference. Utah’s rise to national prominence under coach Urban Meyer showcased the strength and potential of MW programs. The Utahs’ stunning victory over Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl proved that Mountain West teams could go toe-to-toe with the nation’s best.

Under coach Gary Patterson’s guidance, TCU became a defensive powerhouse and earned a reputation as a formidable opponent. The Horned Frogs’ impressive performances led them to multiple Mountain West championships and a historic appearance in the 2011 Rose Bowl, where they secured a resounding victory over Wisconsin.

The changing landscape

The landscape of college football underwent significant transformations over the years, impacting the MW. Membership changes, conference realignments, and the creation of the College Football Playoff (CFP) brought new challenges and opportunities for the Mountain West teams.

Utah and TCU eventually left the MW to join the prestigious Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences, respectively. Their departures left a void in the conference’s football prowess, but the MW continued to attract competitive teams and foster a strong football culture.

The resurgence of San Diego State

San Diego State emerged as a new powerhouse in the MW during the 2010s. Under coach Rocky Long’s guidance, the Aztecs displayed remarkable consistency and tenacity. Their impressive running game and stout defence propelled them to conference championships and consecutive bowl appearances.

Emerging talent and future prospects

As the MW evolved, several schools demonstrated the potential to become future powerhouses in college football. Programs like Fresno State, Nevada, and Wyoming displayed glimpses of greatness and continued to improve their football infrastructure.

Additionally, the Mountain West Conference’s television deals and exposure contributed to the growth of its brand, attracting top-tier recruits and increasing the visibility of its teams on the national stage.

The Mountain West Conference witnessed the rise of several players who left an indelible mark on college football. Some of the most famous players that emerged from the conference include:

Kellen Moore (Boise State): A quarterback extraordinaire, Moore’s stellar performances earned him multiple All-American honours and helped him become the winningest quarterback in NCAA history.

Andy Dalton (TCU): Dalton’s exceptional skills as a quarterback propelled TCU to great heights, culminating in an impressive Rose Bowl victory and, later, a successful NFL career.

Alex Smith (Utah): Smith’s remarkable talent at quarterback led Utah to an undefeated season and a memorable Fiesta Bowl victory before becoming the NFL’s first overall draft pick.

Titles and triumphs

The MW has seen its teams clinch numerous conference titles and achieve notable victories on the national stage. Boise State’s Fiesta Bowl triumphs, Utah’s Sugar Bowl victory, and TCU’s Rose Bowl conquest are iconic moments in Mountain West football history.

Conclusion

The Mountain West Conference’s college football history is a tapestry woven with threads of triumphs, challenges, and resilience. From the Boise State dynasty to the emergence of San Diego State, the MW has witnessed an exhilarating journey of football excellence.

Despite facing changes in the college football landscape, the Mountain West Conference remains a breeding ground for talent and a bastion of competition. As the conference continues to forge ahead, the future is promising, with emerging programs and the potential for more legendary moments to be etched into the annals of Mountain West college football history.

