Decade of college? Miami tight end petitioning to play ninth season of college football

A Miami Hurricanes tight end says he is petitioning the NCAA so he can play a ninth season of college football.

Cam McCormick has missed nearly three years of action due to an ankle injury. McCormick, now 25, started his collegiate career at Oregon, enrolling in January 2016 and spent seven years there.

He was also hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis after intense workouts in 2017 and suffered an Achilles tendon tear that ended his 2021 season.

"It was accepted in the Pac-12, but for the ACC I have to re-petition for it," McCormick told to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "So that’s in the works right now to see if I’ll be able to get it or not.

"I’m petitioning to have the option."

Oregon tight end Cam McCormick (84) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against UCLA at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Oct. 22, 2022. The Ducks won the game 45-30.

Northern Illinois linebacker Kyle Pugh and North Carolina State wide receiver Bradley Rozner are the only players to be granted an eighth year of eligibility. No player has been granted a ninth year.

"I love playing football. I love being part of a team. And obviously, my why: my family, my best friend who passed away last year," said McCormack, who is listed on Miami's roster as a redshirt senior. "When things are getting tough, I tell myself why I’m doing it and who I’m doing it for. To have that opportunity at the next level and live out my dream that I’ve had since a little kid.”

Last season, McCormack caught 10 passes for 66 yards and scored three touchdowns for Oregon. He has two catches for 28 yards this season for the 3-0 Hurricanes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miami college football player applying for ninth year of eligibility