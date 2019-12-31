Dec. 30 bowl roundup: Louisville's remarkable turnaround season culminates with Music City Bowl win

Louisville scored 31-straight points after trailing Mississippi State 14-0 in the Music City Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The first year of the Scott Satterfield era at Louisville culminated with a bowl win.

After falling behind Mississippi State 14-0 on Monday in the Music City Bowl, the Cardinals stormed back with 31 unanswered points and eventually emerged with a 38-28 victory in Nashville.

Louisville got strong efforts from its three offensive stars. Sophomore quarterback Micale Cunningham threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards in the win. With 147 yards on nine catches, Tutu Atwell was Cunningham’s favorite target. Atwell also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Marshon Ford on a trick play in the second quarter. On top of that, redshirt freshman running back Javian Hawkins went for 105 yards on 23 carries, going over the 1,500-yard rushing mark for the season.

Monday’s win caps off a remarkable turnaround for Louisville. The Cardinals had a miserable 2018 season, going 2-10 without a single victory in ACC play. That miserable year cost Bobby Petrino his job and the school brought in Satterfield from Appalachian State. The early returns have been fantastic.

With the win over MSU, Louisville finished the year 8-5 — a six-year win increase. The program was in a miserable state at the end of the Petrino era, but now things are looking extremely bright under Satterfield. What a difference a year makes.

The same can’t be said for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs underperformed in Joe Moorhead’s first season as head coach, going 8-5 despite being stacked with NFL talent. Things haven’t been better this year. MSU started the season 3-5 and needed to win three of its last four, including a wild Egg Bowl, just to get to a bowl game.

Now, after the loss to Louisville, MSU finishes with just its second losing record in the last 10 seasons. In two seasons under Moorhead, MSU is 14-12 overall with a 7-9 mark in SEC play. The Bulldogs are also 0-2 in bowl games.

Don’t be surprised if you hear plenty of hot seat talk surrounding Moorhead in 2020.

California players celebrate with the trophy after a win over Illinois during the Redbox Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Cal easily beats Illinois in Redbox Bowl

It took Cal and Illinois only a quarter to top the total points in the 2018 Redbox Bowl.

Granted, there were just 13 points total in Oregon’s 7-6 win over Michigan State a year ago. And Cal and Illinois easily eclipsed that mark as the Bears beat the Illini 35-20.

Cal QB Chase Garbers accounted for all five of the Bears touchdowns. He was 22-of-31 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns and also scored a rushing touchdown.

Cal led 21-3 at halftime and put the game away in the second half when Garbers hit Nikko Remigio for a six-yard touchdown and a 35-13 lead.

The win pushes Cal’s record to 8-5 and gives the Bears their first eight-win season since 2015 and just the second in the decade. Illinois finishes the season at 6-7.

Wild finish to the First Responder Bowl

The First Responder Bowl wasn’t a thriller until the end. Western Kentucky got a 23-20 win on a long field goal on an untimed down to end the game. Click here to read how the final minutes of the game transpired.