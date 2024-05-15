Debut 'a huge moment for me' - Fraser

Rangers defender Robbie Fraser wants to kick on after making a long-awaited debut for the club.

The 21-year-old came on for Ridvan Yilmaz during the second half of Rangers' 5-2 win over Dundee on Tuesday, having joined the academy 14 years ago.

Fraser is determined to keep impressing manager Philippe Clement as he searches for more first-team minutes.

“That was a huge moment for me," he told RangersTV. "Fourteen years at the club so I have been through it all.

“It is not only a huge moment for me but for my family, my friends and the people that are close to me.

“It is something you dream of as a young boy, coming on at Ibrox and to get three points in front of the fans, it doesn’t get much better.

“The gaffer just said that he believed in me, he liked what he saw, and he just said go and be positive and do what I’ve been doing.

“I felt I did that but, of course, I still look at my game and there’s moments to improve. I’ll keep chipping away like I have always done.

“I have been very patient, and it is something that I pride myself on, being patient, chipping away, keeping working hard and hopefully the rewards will come and it was a huge moment for me.”