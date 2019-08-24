In the premiere episode of "That 617 Life" podcast with Shanda Foster, Cerrone Battle, and Leroy Irvin, man do we have a lot to get through!

Off the top, we discuss the Patriots third preseason game against Carolina, including how Tom Brady looked, Jakobi Meyers with an uneven game, plus what to expect from Josh Gordon this season.

15:31: Shanda sounds off on the tattooed Larry Bird mural, Carmelo Anthony and the Lakers, and James Harden's magical beard powers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

21:51: Patrick Chung got in some hot water over a possible cocaine charge...lots to unpack of what happened at his New Hampshire house.

28:25: Cerrone's "Cold Cuts and Hot Takes" calls out Carmelo Anthony for not taking the hint and going away.

32:34: Jay-Z and the NFL announced a partnership this week, and there's been a lot of chatter on social media relating to Colin Kaepernick. A great discussion from the crew on this topic.

46:11: We finish out the show with "Playa's Call", including an unlikely choice from Shanda.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE HERE:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

DEBUT OF THAT 617 LIFE POD: The Pats, Patrick Chung, and the Jay-Z/NFL partnership originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston