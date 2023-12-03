Debunking the arguments that Florida State, not Alabama, should be in playoff

All eyes were on the College Football Playoff selection committee on Sunday, and faced with arguably the toughest task on selection day in the playoff era, the final four teams selected led to widespread furor and debate on social media.

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama were named the top four seeds, respectively, as undefeated ACC champion Florida State missed out on the playoff in a historic decision.

The Crimson Tide booked their spot by upsetting consensus No. 1 Georgia – ending the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. While Alabama fans were delighted by the committee’s decision, many players, coaches and fans felt Florida State was unfairly excluded.

Let’s take at look at some of the most common arguments floating around Twitter following the selection show:

"Florida State had one of the four best résumés"

Yes, Florida State went undefeated and beat two SEC schools over the course of 13 games.

FSU still didn’t have a better résumé than Alabama.

The Seminoles opened the season with a win over an LSU team with an inflated pre-season ranking (No. 5), and a Florida team without Graham Mertz that would finish 5-7 on the season.

FSU’s strength of schedule ranked 55th in the nation, well behind Michigan (33rd), Washington (11th), Texas (13th), Alabama (5th) and even Ohio State (7th) and Georgia (37th).

Collectively, FSU’s opponents went 77-79 this season. Alabama’s opponents went 98-61, and Alabama played only three teams that finished the year with a losing record.

The Seminoles had three wins over teams in the final CFP top 25 (LSU, Clemson and Louisville). Alabama had four, including one over the consensus No. 1 all season long.

You do have to feel a bit for Florida State here though, as the issue with their strength of schedule was mostly out of their hands. If Clemson, Miami and Florida had better years, their résumé would look much better.

"Excluding Florida State means games don't matter"

If anything it means that *losses* don’t matter, or at least that one loss is able to be overlooked.

Games do matter, including Florida State’s ACC title win against Louisville in which a third-string quarterback threw for 55 yards. That game should matter just as much as any other, as it’s the clearest sign that Florida State’s undefeated record is deceiving (we’ll dive into the telling offensive stats further down).

"Florida State is one of the four most deserving teams"

Deserving is a loaded word here. Yes, could make a convincing argument that if you go undefeated throughout the season, you should have the right to compete for a title. But why, then, should the undefeated Liberty Flames be excluded from the playoff?

At any rate, the selection committee is not charged with determining the “most deserving” teams. The committee’s stated purpose is selecting the “four best” teams.

"Florida State is unfairly being punished for an injury"

This is perhaps the most cruel twist of fate for FSU, but the College Football Playoff committee has made it very clear all along that the state of the roster is a factor in decision making. They didn’t add that clause in after Jordan Travis’ injury, it’s listed as a core principal.

The unfortunate truth is that Florida State was unable to prove itself to be as potent offensively with Travis out of the lineup. Had the Seminoles blown out Louisville, the team likely would have made the playoff.

"Ohio State proved a backup can win a national championship, so FSU should be given that chance"

In 2014, third-string QB Cardale Jones led the Buckeyes on a run to the first College Football Playoff title. The two situations, however, share few similarities. The Buckeyes’ quarterback room that year was enormously deep, and in the Big Ten title game against Wisconsin that year, Jones threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-0 statement victory.

In 11 games with Travis at quarterback, FSU’s offense averaged 38.3 points per game, the team averaged 444.7 total yards, and Travis threw for an average of 273.4 passing yards per game.

If we exclude a blowout over an FCS school, in Florida State’s games relying on backup QBs, the team has averaged 20 points, 221.5 total yards, and 94.5 QB passing yards per game.

(For context, Sam Houston averaged 20 points per game this year, and Iowa trailed all teams with 240.2 total yards per game.

The Seminoles are not the title contender they once were. It’s unfortunate, but undeniable.

"Alabama barely beat Auburn"

That’s true! It’s also true that Florida State almost blew a 21-point lead on Boston College, needed overtime against Clemson, and trailed at home in the second half to Duke before Riley Leonard exited with an injury.

Cherry picking point differentials in games is a foolish exercise. If we only admitted teams to the playoff that covered the spread in every game, we’d never have a playoff.

"College football deserved better"

Those were the words of ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, who called it “unfathomable” that Florida State did not make the playoff.

Phillips is understandably disappointed at the outcome, but would a Michigan vs. Florida State matchup truly be better for college football?

Granting the No. 1 overall seed a likely walkover — as even the most ardent FSU defenders admit that they would be heavy underdogs in the matchup — into the national championship game would do nothing but undermine the legitimacy of the playoff itself.

What college football deserved is an expanded playoff, years ago. The quandary of five power conference champions vying for four spots was always going to lead to controversy. Thankfully this won’t be as contentious of an issue a year from now as the playoff expands to 12 teams.

