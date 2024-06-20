🔬 The Debrief on Wednesday's NWSL action

We were blessed with some midweek NWSL action and there was plenty of info to recount. Let’s dig into what happened in the two games.

What happened?

Gotham FC extended their win streak with a dramatic late win against San Diego. A 98th minute strike from Maycee Bell stunned the visitors and kept Gotham alive in the race for first place.

More drama unfolded in Los Angeles as Sydney Leroux struck late for Angel City to snatch all three points against Racing Louisville.

Moment of the night

You simply can’t beat your first goal in NWSL and a game-winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time for the cherry on top.

Maycee Bell plays the hero with her first NWSL goal! pic.twitter.com/gPOp48izar — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 20, 2024

Player of the night

The stars are getting younger and younger!

3 – At 17 years, 102 days old, @weareangelcity's Kennedy Fuller is the third-youngest player to score a regular season goal in #NWSL history. Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/JloMqWTrfX — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) June 20, 2024

What this means

Gotham’s dramatic win is their fifth in a row and and pulls to within two points of league leaders KC Current. Meanwhile, San Diego are toiling outside of the top-eight after not winning any of their last five games.

Angel City’s win sees them move level with their opponents on the night, though they remain just on the outside of the playoff picture.

What comes next

NWSL returns this weekend, starting Friday night with a lopsided fixture between second place Orlando and basement-dwellers Utah.