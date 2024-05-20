🔬 The Debrief on Sunday's historic NWSL action

This weekend's NWSL action was wrapped up Sunday evening as two games came and went. Here is what went down across the league on Sunday.

What happened?

Gotham extended their unbeaten streak with a narrow win over Chicago thanks to a stoppage time winner from Ella Stevens.

Elsewhere, Orlando reclaimed top spot in the division, winning a five-goal thriller over a struggling Seattle side at Lumen Field.

Moment of the matchday

There is simply nothing better in this sport than a stoppage-time winner.

What a ball from Jenna Nighswonger and Ella Stevens capitalizes!@GothamFC reclaims the lead! pic.twitter.com/olSQQj60Dh — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 19, 2024

Player of the matchday

There can be only one winner for player of the matchday, and that's Lynn Williams, whose goal against Chicago saw her become the NWSL all-time scoring leader.

Introducing your new NWSL all-time scoring leader, Lynn Williams 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0ZBYAeJOcF — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 19, 2024

What this means

Gotham's win sees them remain unbeaten for five consecutive NWSL games, helping move back into the playoff spots after a slow start.

Orlando, however, have reclaimed top spot in the league with a win in the Pacific Northwest. Orlando remain unbeaten for the whole campaign; only the KC Current share that title.

Seattle have now won just two of their opening 10 games, and they remain second from bottom to end the weekend.

What comes next

You won't even need to wait a full week to get back into the NWSL action as the league returns Thursday evening an all-California showdown between Angel City and San Diego.