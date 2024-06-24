🔬 The Debrief on Sunday's dramatic NWSL action

We had another full day of NWSL action as we head into the back-half of the campaign. Let’s dig into what went down around the grounds.

What happened?

In one of the more shocking results of the season so far, three-time champion Portland Thorns were steamrolled at Providence Park by Kansas City. The league leaders winning away from home is no shock, but the manner of the victory certainly was.

Washington took advantage of a Yazmeen Ryan sending off to down Gotham and put some breathing room between them and their opponents on the day in third place.

The Courage leapfrogged Chicago in the standings after an impressive victory at home, turning around an early one-goal deficit.

Meanwhile, Seattle nearly got back to winning ways with a surprise victory over Racing Louisville, but a stoppage-time equalizer from Reilyn Turner saw the points shared.

Moment of the matchday

One vs three? Doesn’t matter to Temwa Chawinga.

Temwa Chawinga against three defenders and STILL SCORES! pic.twitter.com/OyTGcNbi6W — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 23, 2024

Stat of the matchday

Making history.

What this means

The Current’s emphatic victory in Portland was quite the statement, and it moves them back to the summit of NWSL, level on points with Orlando.

In another big result in the top-four, the Spirit’s victory over Gotham sees them move four points clear in third place, while remaining just one point off the top of the table.

What comes next

NWSL will return on Friday as league leaders Kansas City take on Houston, while San Diego host Chicago Red Stars on matchday 15.