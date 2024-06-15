🔬 The Debrief as Spain and Italy dominate EURO 2024's second day

EURO 2024 is fully in the swing after three action-packed games

Here's The Debrief of the action from day two.

What happened? 📝

Switzerland kicked off the day with a 3-1 win over Hungary before Spain ran riot with a 3-0 dismantling of Croatia.

Elsewhere in Group B, defending champions Italy recovered from conceding a record-setting opener by Albania to seal a 2-1 win.













Player of the day 🔥

There's definitely a case for Kwadwo Duah after scoring just 11 days since making his Switzerland debut.

But Lamine Yamal takes the top honour with his own landmark appearance in Spain's comprehensive victory over Croatia.

The Barcelona prodigy has been on an upward trajectory in the last 12 months and showcased his talents again at the Olympiastadion.

Already the youngest-ever debutant at the competition's history, he added an assist to that record-setting appearance in the Berlin sunshine.

Still only 16 years of age, Yamal is definitely living up to the early hype as those who watch him regularly in LaLiga will be able to attest.

Moment of the day 😍

Tw: Italianophobia



Albanian fans snapped spaghetti in front of Italian fans ahead of the Italy-Albania Euro 2024 match. pic.twitter.com/7c3c5rByOI — kos_data (@kos_data) June 15, 2024

Things got a little lively on the streets of Dortmund before Italy and Albania's Group B clash.

Both sets of fans had been mingled well until the defending champions were confronted by an act of sacrilege.

One thing you should never do to the Azzurri is disrespect their national dish and this fan's reaction said it all.

Photo of the day 📸

This angle of Alessandro Bastoni's strike that completed Italy's comeback is a genuine work of art.

Stat of the day 📊

1 - Nedim Bajrami's goal after 23 seconds for Albania against Italy is the fastest goal ever scored at the UEFA European Championship finals. Lightning.#EURo2024 #ITAALB pic.twitter.com/RZLXWrwpy7 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 15, 2024

What this means 🤔

Things are finely poised at the top of Group B ahead of next Thursday's meeting between Spain and Italy.

Meanwhile, Switzerland are breathing down Germany's neck heading into Group A's midway stage.

What they said 🗣️

Nicolò Barella on Italy's comeback: "We deserved to score more goals but unfortunately that's how football is.

"When you leave the game open with a one-goal margin anything can happen and we deserved the victory."

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente: “We are very happy, but very prudent, we know how football is.

"This is a good start, with good feelings, our football, our competitiveness. But it has just started, there is a long way to go."

Croatia playmaker Lovro Majer: "I think we started well, but they scored from every chance, that's their quality. That's it."

Marco Rossi on where it went wrong for Hungary: "We had a tactical misunderstanding. We didn't cope and have time to press them.

"The first half was very bad. We were too passive."

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka: "This was a match where we suffered a bit, but not too much as we dominated the first half. But even when we struggled, we struggled together and we were strong as a team."

What comes next? ⏭️

Sunday serves up another triple-header with the Netherland and Poland kicking things off before Denmark and Slovenia's meeting.

Then it's the turn of the previous tournament finalists England, who take on Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.ne line explaining the photo.