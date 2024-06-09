🔬 The Debrief on Saturday's NWSL action

With NWSL officially back from a hiatus, we had a full slate of games on Saturday to get stuck into. Here is what went down around the league.

What happened?

A late Rose Lavelle winner helped Gotham win their third straight game as they try to keep pace with the NWSL leaders.

Meanwhile in Utah, the Spirit won an NWSL lead ninth game so far this season, easing past the Royals to move into second place.

Bay FC took a big step towards turning their campaign around with a narrow win against the Red Stars in front of a record crowd at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

After Gotham's win over Angel City, Portland rounded off the evening with a win against North Carolina thanks to a late Sophia Smith penalty-kick.

Moment of the matchday

Saves don't often make into our moment of the matchday, but this one will, Mandy Haught!

brb watching this INSANE Mandy Haught save on replay 😱 pic.twitter.com/rHjvLiWYMK — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 9, 2024

Stat of the matchday

Now that's what you call consistency.

9 - @WashSpirit is the third team in #NWSL history to win nine of their first 12 matches of a season (Reign in 2014 (10), Courage in 2018). Results. pic.twitter.com/WRFglIJTUv — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) June 9, 2024

What this means

Washington's slender win was a big one. The Spirit are now one point shy of leading the league with only Orlando in their way, but the Current can leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bay FC collected just their fourth win of the campaign, despite being the big spenders in the off-season. That victory puts them in pole position to make late run towards the playoffs, now just three points behind eighth placed Louisville.

What comes next

There is just one more game to come this weekend as KC Current host Seattle on Sunday. The Current can move level on points with Orlando at the top of the tree with a win.