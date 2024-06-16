🔬 The Debrief on Saturday's NWSL action

More National Women's Soccer League action continued on Saturday with four games scheduled across the United States.

Here is what went down.

What happened?

Gotham FC kicked off the weekend action with a 2-0 road win at Racing Louisville. They are now unbeaten in 10.

Draws were later a theme, with Washington Spirit breaking San Diego Wave hearts and splitting the points 1-1.

Orlando Pride then missed a chance to move top after a goalless draw against North Carolina.

In Saturday's final game, Jane Campbell saved a penalty to ensure that Houston Dash and Angel City FC's match ended goalless.

Player of the night

We have to give this honour to Croix Bethune after a 96th-minute equalizer in front of a record 19,897 fans for Washington. Talk about control skills!

CROIX BETHUNE IS HER 👑 pic.twitter.com/eYwiLB5UzR — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 16, 2024

Moment of the night

A crisp one-time finish from Ella Stevens was enough to seal all three points for Gotham on the road.

She became the first player to score in three straight regular-season road games this season with the goal.

Ella Stevens making incredibly difficult things look incredibly easy.



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/3dbp9Xjuks — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 15, 2024

What this means

Looking at the table, Orlando Pride are second, while Washington Spirit are one point back in third.

Meanwhile, Gotham FC are fourth (three points back) but have a game in hand.

North Carolina Courage are seventh, Racing Louisville eighth, San Diego Wave ninth.

Houston Dash then sit one above Angel City FC in 10th.

11 - @OrlPride is the first team in #NWSL history to go 11 consecutive matches without trailing at any point. Controlled. pic.twitter.com/BbHzbziI70 — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) June 16, 2024

What comes next

A derby is scheduled on Sunday as Seattle Reign (13th) host rivals Portland Thorns (fifth).

Later on, Bay FC (12th) welcome Utah Royals to town (14th).