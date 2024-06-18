🔬 The Debrief as Portugal snatch late win and Türkiye win Georgia thriller

All 24 teams have now played one game each at EURO 2024.

Here's The Debrief of the action from day five.

What happened? 📝

Whilst Türkiye's clash with Euro newbies Georgia didn't look like the most exciting fixture on paper, it turned out to be the most enthralling game of the tournament yet. This clash had everything, from vociferous fans, to disallowed goals, to shots hitting the woodwork and two fantastic goals struck perfectly from outside of the box. One of those came from Turkish youngster Arda Güler, who made 10 appearances for Real Madrid last season, and announced himself on the big stage in some style.

Elsewhere, Portugal struggled to a 2-1 win over Czech Republic without playing particularly well. Their opponents dug in and even took the lead, only for an own goal and an injury-time winner to see Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates take the win.









Player of the day 🔥

It couldn't be anyone other than Arda Güler.

By the end of the first half, the Real Madrid teenager had already made a good account of himself, his three chances created and 100% of his 29 passes completed more than any other player on the pitch in the opening period.

Yet it was his sublime finish from distance that really set him apart, and made Güler the youngest player to score on his debut at the European Championship, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo who set that record back in 2004.

His five chances created were the joint-moist by a teenager in the competition since 1980.

Remember the name?

Moment of the day

This seems to be the tournament for young players to make a grand entrance and Francisco Conceição – son of Portugal legend Sérgio – did just that.

The 21-year-old Porto winger had three previous caps for Portugal, all of which were friendlies, and when he was introduced for his competitive international debut in the 90th minute of the game against Czech Republic, few could've guessed what would happen next.

His finish from close range turned the game on its head, introducing the player on the big stage in some style.

It was 24 years to the day since his father scored a hat-trick against Germany in EURO 2000.

Photo of the day 📸

Remember the rain pouring through the stands at Old Trafford?

There was something of a repeat of that incident before Türkiye's game with Georgia at Borussia Dortmund's famous Westfalenstadion as heavy rain caused by storms in Germany was leaking across the stands.

There was some talk on social media that the match would have to be called off, but ground staff worked to brush the water away and thankfully the rain eased as kick-off

Stat of the day 📊

Both Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo are now inside the top 5 oldest players to play in the Euros 🍷👏 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/V0zXH84TRj — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 18, 2024

Say what you like about veteran Pepe, but he's not in the Portugal team due to any kind of sympathy vote.

Joined by fellow old-timer Ronaldo, the Porto captain won possession back seven times in the first half of the game, more than any other player.

By full time, Pepe had completed two clearances, three tackles and three successful long balls.

He's still got it.

What this means 🤔

Türkiye sit at the top of Group F, above Portugal in second on goal difference.

Despite scoring their first ever goal at the European Championship, tournament newbies Georgia have an uphill battle to climb, especially as they face Portugal in the next game.

Czech Republic also face an encounter with Türkiye that they need to take something from if they have any hope of making it through.

What they said 🗣️

Türkiye boss Vincenzo Montella was celebrating his 52nd birthday, and was delighted with the present his team gave him, stating: "This is the first time we've won the first match and we've never got beyond the group stage in the last three EUROs; we didn't even pick up a point last time. Our first target was to win this match. Now we've won it, the dream is to win the next one and reach the knockout stage."

Teenager Arda Güler took a very mature approach to his starrring role in the game, as he told reporters: "I don't care about personal achievements; I'm all about the team and I'm delighted to pay my part."

What comes next? ⏭️

All 24 teams have now played once, and so we now revert back to the first teams to play in EURO 2024. Wednesday sees Croatia take on Albania in the early kick-off, followed by hosts Germany looking to replicate their big win over Scotland when they face Hungary. In the late kick-off, Scotland face Switzerland.