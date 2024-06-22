🔬 The Debrief as Portugal seal last-16 spot and Belgium earn first points

🔬 The Debrief as Portugal seal last-16 spot and Belgium earn first points

EURO 2024 saw several of the early tournament favourites in action.

Here’s The Debrief of the action from day nine.

What happened? 📝

TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH22-BEL-ROU-1719089351.jpg

Georgia and Czech Republic played out a 1-1 draw before Portugal secured the Group F winners’ spot with a 3-0 win over Türkiye. Meanwhile, Belgium are off and running at the tournament courtesy of a 2-0 victory against Romania.

Player of the day 🔥

TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH23-TUR-POR-1719085959.jpg

Impressive though Giorgi Mamardashvili was against the Czech Republic, someone managed to outshine the Georgian goalkeeper.

Pepe remains an evergreen figure in Portugal’s side and kicked things up a notch as Portugal put Türkiye to the sword with ease in Dortmund.

Even at the ripe old age of 41, the Porto centre-back is still performing at the peak of his powers as his stats in the previous two games attest.

Against Czechia, he won possession more times than any other player on the pitch (11). Against Türkiye, he made more clearances than any other player during his time on the pitch (7) 41-years-old and Pepe is still a rock at the back. 🪨#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/asNX9byjIB — Squawka (@Squawka) June 22, 2024

It really is true what they say – you just can’t keep a good man down.

Moment of the day 😍

We gave a German Granda a drink of Buckfast 🍷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 This was his reaction 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nwPmnAbIAz — Blair McNally (@BlairMcNally1) June 22, 2024

Scotland fans are continuing to enjoy their latest tournament sojourn in Germany and getting on famously with the locals.

That mutual respect extended to one native being treated by the Tartan Army to their homeland’s unofficial drink of Buckfast.

As you can imagine, it left a lasting impression on him!

Photo of the day 📸

Turkiye-v-Portugal-Group-F-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719077953.jpg

A young pitch invader decided to risk it all in Dortmund for a selfie with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who welcomed him with open arms.

Stat of the day 📊

12 – Czechia recorded 12 shots on target against Georgia; the most by a team who failed to win the match at the UEFA European Championship on record (since 1980). Mamardashvili. #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/sDTZIIPwie — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 22, 2024

What this means 🤔

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH24-GEO-CZE-1719087844.jpg

Portugal have not only qualified for the last-16 stage but also guaranteed to progress as Group F leaders while the Czech Republic and Georgia are both still in with a shout of securing the third qualifying spot. Belgium’s first win also puts them in contention for a tertiary route into the knockout rounds.

What they said 🗣️

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH24-GEO-CZE-1719087623.jpg

Patrik Schick reflects on drawing with Georgia: “This result is not good enough. We were the better side, but the goalkeeper stopped us in the first half, then we conceded a penalty and, ultimately, it didn’t go well for us.”

Portugal scorer Bernardo Silva: “We’re a step closer to our goal of winning the competition, but this is merely the first step. We were very good today. Türkiye pressed high but we controlled things, restricted their threat and found space in behind them.”

Vincenzo Montella on Türkiye’s defeat: “We played well for 20 minutes, created opportunities but were punished for our first mistake. The second goal – these things happen in football. At times we lacked a bit of boldness but that happens with players who are inexperienced on the finals stage.”

What comes next? ⏭️

Germany-Training-Session-And-Press-Conference-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719088917.jpg

Matchday action shifts to the evenings from Sunday as hosts Germany aim to secure a flawless Group A campaign against Switzerland while Scotland can seal their knockout round place by avoiding defeat against Hungary.