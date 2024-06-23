🔬 The Debrief as Hungary eliminate Scotland and Füllkrug saves Germany

EURO 2024 Group A finished tonight with late, late drama in both games that had major implications on four countries’ hopes.

Here’s The Debrief on the action from day ten.

What happened? 📝

Switzerland-v-Germany-Group-A-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719177354.jpg

Germany had substitute Niclas Füllkrug and his 92nd minute equaliser to thank for rescuing both a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and top spot in the group.

The battle for third spot and potential qualification was settled even later, with Kevin Csoboth’s goal in the 100th minute giving Hungary a 1-0 victory over Scotland, preserving his own side’s hopes and extinguishing those of the Tartan Army.

Player of the day 🔥

TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH25-SUI-GER-1719178459.jpg

Granit Xhaka may have had his doubters over the years, but it’s safe to say they are in the minority now after his exploits with Bayer Leverkusen and his performances this summer with Switzerland.

Excelling for his national team is nothing new for the 31-year-old, who is both the captain and holder of the record number of appearances – tonight was his 128th appearance, which is frankly ridiculous considering his age.

However, he has perhaps hit new heights at this EUROs, with his excellent all-action showing against Germany leading to his second Man of the Match award in three group games.

It seemed as if the former Arsenal man was set to lead his country to a famous “away” win, which would have been a first against Die Mannschaft since the 1938 World Cup and seen Switzerland top Group A.

Niclas Füllkrug had other ideas but the Swiss and Xhaka will be rightly feeling confident heading into the knockout stages.

Moment of the day 😍

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH26-SCO-HUN-1719178021.jpg

In the definition of a “must win” game, neither Scotland or Hungary looked like they were capable of scoring the goal that would give them a chance of a spot in the last 16.

That was until the 10th minute of added time when Kevin Csoboth broke the Tartan Army’s hearts and became a national hero with a well-taken finish at the end of a counter-attack that started in his side’s box.

It was sheer ecstasy for the Hungarians, who had to overcome the worrying head injury to Barnabas Vargas (thankfully he is conscious and in a stable condition), and utter devastation for the Scots, whose long wait to qualify for the knockout stage of a tournament goes on.

Whatever happens from here, it is safe to say Csoboth will not have to buy a pint in Budapest for the forseeable future.

Photo of the day 📸

Scotland-v-Hungary-Group-A-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719177824.jpg

No words needed.

Stat of the day 📊

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland at EURO 2024: ◉ Fewest xG (1.51)

◉ Fewest shots (17)

◉ Fewest shots on target (3)

◉ Fewest chances created from open play (10)

◉ Most goals conceded (7)#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/cafpA5tQKN — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 23, 2024

Any sympathy for the Scots could be tempered with a look at the numbers. It’s been a tough watch.

What this means 🤔

Scotland-v-Hungary-Group-A-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719179023.jpg

“No Scotland, no party” might be the unofficial slogan of EURO 2024, but rearrangements must be made after Steve Clarke’s side became the second side to be knocked out of the competition.

Hungary’s win keeps them alive but they will have to wait and see if they are into the last 16 – their fans should keep an eye on Slovenia, Czech Republic, Italy and Croatia in the coming days.

After their draw, Germany and Switzerland’s knockout paths are clearer but still to be decided. The hosts will face the runner-up in Group C (England, Denmark, Serbia or Slovenia) while the Swiss will face the runner-up in Group B (Italy, Croatia or Albania).

What they said 🗣️

Scotland-v-Hungary-Group-A-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719179822.jpg

Steve Clarke was far from happy after his side’s elimination, particularly given a contentious decision not to award his side a penalty with the score at 0-0.

“The goal is almost irrelevant. The moment for me was the penalty. It was 100% a penalty. Someone has to explain to me why it wasn’t a penalty because otherwise I’m thinking there’s something wrong.”

His captain, Andy Robertson, was simply gutted saying: “Thank you to the country, we felt everyone behind us. Sorry for letting you down.”

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann felt his side were worthy of a draw, despite a strong effort from the Swiss.

“In the end it’s a well-deserved point. Of course, on the counter, you take risks and can concede. We did well to come back. We deserved to equalise.”

The hero of the night, Niclas Füllkrug, knew how important his latest goal off the bench could be.

“It’s a great moment for us as a team and can be decisive”

What comes next? ⏭️

Italy-v-Albania-Group-B-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719179337.jpg

Hungary’s fate will become clearer tomorrow as Group B concludes with Spain taking on Albania and Italy meeting Croatia.

Spain are assured of top spot and are likely to rest players, while the other three could finish in any order depending on what happens.

The only thing for certain in this tournament is nothing is for certain.