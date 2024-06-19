🔬 The Debrief as Germany qualify and Albania claim shock result

EURO 2024 continues to shock and awe in equal measure as we edge closer to the end of the first week of the tournament.

Here's The Debrief of the action from day six.

What happened? 📝

Germany 2-0 Hungary - The hosts became the first side to book their place in the next round of the competition as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Hungary thanks to goals from Jamal Musiala and İlkay Gündoğan, while Hungary are left needing three points in their final game against Scotland to stand any chance of progression.





Albania 2-2 Croatia - A 95th minute equaliser handed Albania their first point of the tournament against Croatia, who once more flattered to deceive for large portions of the game.





Scotland 1-1 Switzerland - Also picking up their first point of EURO 2024 were Scotland, who took the lead courtesy of Scott McTominay only to be pegged back by a Xherdan Shaqiri rocket.





Player of the day 🔥

If Toni Kroos took the headlines in Germany's opening group stage game, it was very much the turn of Clasico rival and fellow veteran midfielderİlkay Gündoğan in their second.

The Barcelona midfielder was a vital part of his side's 2-0 win over Hungary, setting up the first goal (via some good fortune) before ghosting into the box a la Frank Lampard to tuck in the second and put the game to bed.

Though not the most physically demanding game for the 33-year-old, it showed that, like Kroos, there is plenty left in the tank.

Moment of the day 😍

It was looking to be a pretty torrid afternoon for 34-year old Klaus Gjasula. Sent on with 18 minutes to play, he saw his side fall from 1-0 up to 2-1, with Croatia's second going in off him.

But, in the 95th minute, he turned his fortune around by ghosting into the box and grabbing a deserved equaliser.

Photo of the day 📸

It's not one that Scotland fans will want to see again, with seemingly forever-injured defender Kieran Tierney picking up another injury against Switzerland, which could see him miss the remainder of the tournament after Steve Clarke confirmed he would miss at least the final group game.

Stat of the day 📊

Scott McTominay scored Scotland's second goal of EURO 2024, and the first effort by a Scottish player.

In doing so, he continued an astonishing record. Of the six goals that his nation have scored across their five European Championship appearances, all of them have been scored by someone with a surname beginning with Mc.

McStay, McClair, McAllister, McCoist, McGregor and now McTominay have all found the back of the net, though we don't think that Antonio Rudiger will be changing his name anytime soon to join the party.

25 of 94 players in Scotland squads at Euros in 92, 96, 2020 and 2024 have had surnames beginning with Mc, = 26.6%.

Scottish players have scored 6 goals in those tournaments, 100% of them with surnames starting with Mc.

McStay, McClair, McAllister, McCoist, McGregor, McTominay. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) June 19, 2024

Nevertheless, it seems clear that if Scotland finally want to make it out of the group stages at a European Championship, they just need to pick a squad entirely of Mc's.

What this means 🤔

With six points on the board, Germany are through and will play the second placed side from group C, which includes England and Denmark.

Behind them, Switzerland will go through if they beat the Germans on matchday 3, or if Scotland don't win. If they lose and Scotland win, it will come down to goal difference.

For Scotland and Hungary, they both need to win to stand any chance of a spot in the last 16.

What they said 🗣️

Julian Nagelsmann singled out Jamal Musiala for praise after he scored his second in two games.

"He was brilliant in both games I think, not only the two goals, but I think his offensive positions and ball control is pretty tough for the opponent to defend," said Nagelsmann.

"I think it’s important for him not to deal with the pressure and just deal with this capability to solve any offensive complications."

Meanwhile, Scotland captain Andy Robertson was far happier with his side's performance this time out.

"It was much more like us. We got off to a great start and then we made a mistake."

"We left everything out here. We can take a lot of positives but we can improve even more and hopefully you see that on Sunday."

And Croatia veteran Andrej Kramarić admitted he had been hoping for a better birthday, despite scoring.

"I didn't imagine we would be celebrating my birthday in such a disappointing way. It would have been much nicer if we had taken all three points and it was like that until the last seconds. That's football. Sometimes you score in the last second, sometimes you concede."

What comes next? ⏭️

Serbia and Slovenia kick off the action on Thursday as they both look for their first win of the tournament.

Then, England are back in action as they take on Denmark, knowing that a win sees them into the knockout rounds.

Spain or Italy can follow suit as the pair lock horns in the late kick off, in what promises to be another fascinating day of EURO 2024 action.