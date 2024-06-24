🔬 The Debrief as late drama seals Italy's EURO 2024 last-16 spot

EURO 2024 delivered more drama as Group B reached its conclusion on Monday

Here’s The Debrief of the action from day 11.

What happened? 📝

Italy stunned Croatia in added time to claim a 1-1 draw which secured their spot in the last-16. Elsewhere in Group B, Spain assured their leaders’ spot courtesy of a 1-0 win over Albania.

Player of the day 🔥

Until the eighth minute of added time, Luka Modrić looked set to add another crowning moment to his already glittering CV.

Croatia’s evergreen captain had scored what appeared to be the decisive goal against Italy to send Zlatko Dalić’s side through to the last-16 stage.

But Mattia Zaccagni had other ideas.

The Lazio winger produced a last throw of the dice for the defending champions as their third-place finish ran the risk of missing out on the knockout stage.

His effort was so sweetly struck that it left Dominik Livaković grasping at thin air as it sailed into net at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena and spared the Azzurri’s blushes.

Moment of the day 😍

Scotland’s EURO journey may have ended in heart-breaking fashion on Sunday with a stoppage-time defeat to Hungary.

But they weren’t going to be allowed to leave with a whimper.

A traditional send-off was afforded to Steve Clarke’s side as they prepared to begin the long journey back home.

Photo of the day 📸

The moment when Zaccagni’s wonder strike was destined for the top corner.

Stat of the day 📊

0 – Spain have not conceded a single goal in a single group stage of a major international tournament (World Cup + EURO) for the first time in history.

What this means 🤔

The Group B finales had far-reaching implications as England, France and the Netherlands were all assured last-16 spots without kicking a ball.

Italy’s hard-fought point was enough to seal a knockout meeting with Switzerland but Spain must wait to learn their next opponent despite finishing as group winners.

Similarly, third-placed Croatia’s prospects hinge on the outcome of several other group results falling in their favour to assure.

What they said 🗣️

Italy midfielder Jorginho :”This is the beauty of football, when you see things are tough, but you keep believing, you believe in your teammates and keep fighting, you never give in and finally are repaid. The hard work of the team was behind what happened and everyone deserves the credit.”

Mikel Merino on Spain’s win over Albania: “We’re talking about a team that gave Croatia and Italy a tough time. We were warned that they were going to be a very tough team. They can hurt you if you don’t master the transitions. They made us run. But this team also knows how to suffer. When we had to resist, we did.”

What comes next? ⏭️

Groups C and D conclude on Tuesday as England face Slovenia, Denmark take on Serbia, France entertain Poland and the Netherlands do battle with Austria.