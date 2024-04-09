DeBerry to transfer from UConn

Apr. 8—Former UConn forward Dorka Juhasz used to room with teammate Amari DeBerry, once detailing all the random knowledge DeBerry possesses.

"She knows every single life fact," Juhasz said. "She'll talk about beluga whales pregame and we're like 'How do you know these things?'"

On Monday, DeBerry announced she will transfer from UConn, entering her name into the transfer portal. DeBerry, a 6-foot-6 junior forward from Williamsville, New York, appeared in 65 games over three seasons, finishing with 105 points, 69 rebounds, 38 assists, 33 blocks and 11 steals.

"We appreciate Amari's time at UConn," coach Geno Auriemma said in a press release. "We wish her and her family the best as she continues her collegiate career."

DeBerry last played on Feb. 25 at DePaul before missing the remainder of the season in concussion protocol.

UConn finished the season in the national semifinals Friday in Cleveland, falling to Iowa 71-69. The Huskies were ranked third Monday in the season-ending Associated Press Top 25.

According to a report on social media, UConn sophomore guard Ines Bettencourt is also in the transfer portal, although it was not announced by the school. Bettencourt, from Sao Miguel, Portugal, played 53 games for the Huskies, including one start, and had 52 points, 41 rebounds and 45 assists.

— Vickie Fulkerson