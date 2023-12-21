Debbie Jevans: I’m still being asked the gender question despite 30 years in sport

Debbie Jevans: I’m proud to be the first woman, but that’s not why I’m doing it - Telegraph/Geoff Pugh

If you want to be the chair of the All England Club – surely the most prestigious job in British tennis – it helps to start early. Debbie Jevans, who took over in July, first walked through the gates as an 11-year-old in her red school jacket.

The awe that she felt while representing Loughton County High School in the Aberdare Cup is still with her today, even after the best part of 20 years on the AELTC committee. When we meet in Wimbledon’s creeper-clad clubhouse, there is a sense of a woman who has found her vocation.

“About four years ago, I was on the committee and we realised that Ian [Hewitt, her predecessor] was only going to stand for a short time,” Jevans explains. “That’s when some of the other members spoke to me about doing the job, and I was like, ‘Wow, is that even possible?’ I think a lot of the time, girls don’t put themselves forward for these sorts of roles, because they assume it’s a man’s game.

“Of course I’m proud to be the first woman, but that’s not why I’m doing it. What saddens me is that, when I was first working for the International Tennis Federation (in the late 1980s), I was the only woman in one meeting of around 70 men. And now, 30 years later, you’re still asking the gender question. You’re not wrong to ask it, but I find it disappointing, and I hope we’re not having the same conversation in 30 years’ time.”

Jevans has taken over the chair at a turbulent time. Within Wimbledon, the All England Club’s expansion plans are stuck in a legalistic arm-wrestle with a group of angry neighbours. Internationally, the spectre of a LIV Golf-style intervention from Saudi Arabia has everyone feeling jumpy.

Steering the club through these reefs will take ingenuity and pluck. So it feels relevant that Jevans has already filled several of the most scrutinised roles in British sport. Some of these have been triumphant, such as her term as director of sport for the London 2012 organising committee. Less so was her spell as chief executive of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, which ended six months before the tournament kicked off. “It’s how you react to that situation,” says Jevans, who attributes her unexpected departure to disagreements behind the scenes. “Everybody has knocks during their career. I stepped back and I learnt from it.”

Debbie Jevans resigned as chief executive of England Rugby 2015 for “personal reasons” less than six months before the start of the World Cup - Getty Images /David Rogers

While Jevans has a proud record of backing the sisterhood – creating a 50:50 gender split in her London 2012 department, for example – she owes much of her success to the Frenchman who was her first mentor. “Without Philippe Chatrier,” she says, “you wouldn’t be sitting here talking to me.”

Most sports administrators are forgotten as soon as they pack up their desk. But Chatrier – who died in 2000 at the age of 72 – joins Rod Laver and Arthur Ashe in having a main arena named after him at a grand slam event. As the tennis evangelist who converted his native France – and the man who brought the sport back to the Olympics after a 64-year absence – he is arguably the most influential member of the trio.

“I had recently stopped playing and I was living in Dubai and doing a few days a month as a consultant for the ITF,” Jevans recalls. “I was walking past Philippe’s office and he said, ‘Debbie’. I thought, ‘Crumbs, here we go, this is the end of my career’. But he said, ‘I want you to oversee tennis’s return to the Olympic Games. I want us to work together on that’. He took me under his wing and I learnt a lot about life, the IOC, and red wine.”

As a multi-sport enthusiast, Jevans’s work on the Olympics was a happy time. She had grown up as a Leeds United fan, sometimes listening to radio commentary underneath her pillow as she went to sleep. (There was no obvious geographical explanation, given her origins in the Essex town of Chigwell, except that “I had a distant aunt from up north”.) She also played hockey to county level, and recently found herself representing Great Britain in a padel tournament in Portugal, although she says that there are no plans to build courts for the squash-tennis hybrid at Wimbledon.

Still only five months into her tenure – which will last a decade if AELTC conventions are observed – Jevans is diplomatic about the awkward decisions that lie ahead. Like Billie Jean King, whom she first met as a teenage ingenue, she is keen to maintain a dialogue with the Saudis. On the club’s plans to expand into neighbouring Wimbledon Park Golf Course, she says: “This was always going to be a long journey.” And on claims from the player field that the four grand slams should redistribute more of their hefty income, she replies: “One could argue that players outside the top 60 rely on the grand slams for their survival at all.”

Deborah Jevans has replaced Ian Hewitt - Telegraph/Geoff Pugh

At 63, Jevans is the third All England chair I have encountered. First there was the stern traditionalist Philip Brook (2010-19), then the slightly unworldly Hewitt (2019-23), who felt a more natural fit for the role of Wimbledon’s club archivist than its figurehead. Judging by first impressions, Jevans seems likely to be the most approachable and outgoing member of the trio.

Perhaps in keeping with this, she queries my suggestion that Wimbledon has a closed-off, gated image. “There’s the community centre at Raynes Park, which has 12,000 members and is fully accessible. There’s Roehampton, too [home to Wimbledon qualifying], which we’re also opening up to the community. And then part of our ambition is to open up across the road [on the golf course].

“One of our challenges is, as you say, to demonstrate how open we are. I do want Wimbledon to be aspirational: aspirational to win it, aspirational to become a member.”

And, thanks to Jevans, aspirational for everyone – not only those with an old-school tie – to become the club chair.