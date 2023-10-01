Debating whether the Boston Celtics should trade for Jrue Holiday

Should the Boston Celtics trade for Jrue Holiday? Speculation has arisen as to whether the Celtics should deal for the veteran guard after the Milwaukee Bucks traded Holiday for Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s reported that the Celtics are exploring the potential of pursuing Holiday, although it presents challenges due to his substantial contract.

Acquiring Jrue Holiday would be a major move for the Celtics as they seek to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. However, the primary hurdle is constructing a trade offer that complies with the collective bargaining agreement without depleting the Celtics’ current roster. This challenge becomes even more daunting when considering the competition from other teams interested in securing Holiday’s services.

Host of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” Brian Robb linked up with MassLive’s Souichi Terada took a deep dive into whether such a move is a wise one on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear the pros and cons.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire