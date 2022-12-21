Debating notable start-sit decisions for Week 16 'NFL Fantasy Live'
Debating notable start-sit decisions for Week 16 on 'NFL Fantasy Live'.
Aaron Donald remains out of practice, but David Long Jr. is progressing and was limited
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon play a game of Fantasy This or That trying to help you find the best option to replace the injured Jalen Hurts in your lineup. Our guys debate between the 49ers Brock Purdy, the Packers Aaron Rodgers, the Giants Daniel Jones and the Raiders Derek Carr. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.
PITTSBURGH (AP) It was never just about football to Franco Harris. There wasn't a friendship Harris didn't try to forge, a legacy he didn't try to burnish, a divide he didn't hope to bridge during a lifetime spent putting others first. It's telling of Harris' effect on those around him that former Oakland linebacker Phil Villapiano - who futilely chased Harris to the end zone at frozen Three Rivers Stadium in the final seconds of what became a gut-wrenching loss on Dec. 23, 1972 - plans to be in attendance on Saturday night when the Steelers retire Harris' No. 32 at halftime of their game against the Raiders.
It looks like it’ll be up to Titans rookie Malik Willis to hold off the Jaguars in the AFC South race.
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
How Brock Purdy is changing the future of the 49ers' QB situation:
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report and Reed Blankenship practiced fully, Zach Pascal is dealing with a concussion, and 11 others were listed as limited participants
The Jaguars are in the playoff race after a big Week 15.
The Chiefs and Seattle made a huge deal four years ago, with the Chiefs getting defensive end Frank Clark. So who won the trade?
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the late great Franco Harris a "legend" in his Wednesday press conference.
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
The Jaguars head north to play the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The Times-Union staff predicts the Week 16 matchup.
Mat Ishbia is in the process of purchasing the Phoenix Suns and the NBA world has thoughts on the impending sale. Including Magic Johnson.
The Panthers need some cornerback depth for Saturday. So, they went out and got it.