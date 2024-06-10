Debating Michigan football's starting QB candidates on 'Hail Yes!' podcast

- Does the NCAA's settlement actually affect the haves and have-nots in college football? | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel and senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss the effects of the NCAA's settlement on the competitive balance in college football. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>3:37Now PlayingPaused
- How many QB's are too many? The Falcons say, the limit does not existAtlanta head coach Raheem Morris said the players themselves really feed into instruction and guidance from coaches who have actually played the position, especially at this level. Kelly Price reports from Falcons organized team activities.1:36Now PlayingPaused
- Why Kellen Moore offers boom-or-bust potential for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show<p>Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris discuss why Kellen Moore may or may not be able to elevate Jalen Hurts' game in 2024. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/yahoo-fantasy-football-forecast/id1031567659">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/70E33T64jsqzqr9V0L9CFr">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:58Now PlayingPaused
- Dontayvion Wicks could be a break out star in 2024 | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show<p>Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath explain why Green Bay Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks is a name to watch. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/yahoo-fantasy-football-forecast/id1031567659">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/70E33T64jsqzqr9V0L9CFr">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:14Now PlayingPaused
- ‘I'm a football player' — Baun happy playing inside or outside linebackerZack Baun spoke with reporters on Tuesday about his role in the Eagles' defense.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nfl/philadelphia-eagles/eagles-videos/im-a-football-player-baun-happy-playing-inside-or-outside-linebacker/588651/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">‘I'm a football player' — Baun happy playing inside or outside linebacker</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>0:56Now PlayingPaused
Debating Michigan football's starting QB candidates on 'Hail Yes!' podcast
Michigan football will have a new starting QB, but will it be Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle or Davis Warren? The "Hail Yes!" show debates that and more, May 22, 2024. Subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.