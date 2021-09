Yahoo Sports Videos

Sunday’s NFL action did not disappoint. From the Saints and Texans stunning their opponents to the good, bad and ugly from the rookie class … week 1 of the season had a little bit of everything. Sam Darnold got revenge on his old squad, Chandler Jones and the Cardinals crushed the Titans and Matt Stafford looked great in his debut with the Rams. Plus, the best Sunday sporst celebrations came from ... the U.S. Open?