Debate: Time to panic for Kyle Busch after Darlington?

Reuters

HALABJA, Iraq (Reuters) - "Where we are standing right now, there should be a river," says Nabil Musa, gesturing at a dried-up riverbed in northern Iraq. For the environmental activist, the reason the once swirling Sirwan river has dwindled to a trickle lies across the border in Iran, which he says is "controlling all" of the river's water. With this year's lack of rainfall, Iraq is badly short of water, and officials trying to revive rivers like the Sirwan say lower flows from upstream neighbours Iran and Turkey are worsening home-grown problems such as leaks, ageing pipes and illegal siphoning off of supplies.