Debate: More wins in 2022, Jets or Jaguars? (video)

Debate: More wins in 2022, Jets or Jaguars?

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
The Jets and Jaguars will forever (or at least for the next couple of years) be linked by the 2021 NFL draft. Better known as the day the two teams drafted Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence, respectively.

Now entering their second seasons, Sports Grid’s “Morning After” discussed which team would have a more successful 2022. While the teams are connected because of their QBs, the work the Jets did this offseason the difference.

See the video player above for more.

