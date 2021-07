Associated Press

Tony Stewart's gold standard for foreseeing results — could have predicted the six-week Superstar Racing Experience summer season would have been such a success. It grew so big, so quickly that by the made-for-TV series finale on Saturday night, it was NASCAR's champion in victory lane at Nashville Fairgrounds in Tennessee. Chase Elliott thought SRX was cool and watched his father, Bill, compete the first five weeks as one of the regular participating all-stars.