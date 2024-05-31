Debate continues on value of Bronny James’ NBA combine

Former NBA basketball player Gilbert Arenas continues the debate surrounding USC Trojans guard Bronny James’ NBA future. Arenas and the “Gil’s Arena Crew” react to Bronny’s performance at the NBA combine leading into the 2024 NBA draft.

He recorded a 40.5-inch vertical leap, which was the fourth highest among combine participants. He also shot 19-for-25 in the 3-point shooting drill, which ranked second overall and measured in at 6-foot-1 with a wingspan of 6-foot-7¼ and weigh in at 210-pound.

Watch as Arenas, the former Washington Wizards All-Star guard, and the crew get into a heated debate arguing whether LeBron James’ son is capable of playing alongside his father on the Los Angeles Lakers despite a less than stellar NCAA career. One has to ask how much the NBA combine performance — generally regarded as positive and encouraging — might move the needle for Bronny, who in many eyes is not good enough to even be drafted. However, the Lakers might have a plan to take him with a late-second-round pick in the back end of the NBA draft, a scenario which would not shock anyone.

