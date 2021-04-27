Debate: Is Brad Keselowski the best at Talladega?
NASCAR.com's Backseat Drivers break down the race at Talladega and debate who is the best driver at NASCAR's fastest superspeedway.
NASCAR.com's Backseat Drivers break down the race at Talladega and debate who is the best driver at NASCAR's fastest superspeedway.
Austin Cindric back for fourth Cup start of 2021; Cup regulars Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain in Truck race.
NASCAR is not considering mandating its competitors be vaccinated against COVID-19, and President Steve Phelps said Sunday that making it a requirement would be a “slippery slope.” “It is important, in my opinion, that people get vaccinated,” Phelps said before the race at Talladega Superspeedway. Bubba Wallace recently partnered with Novant Health to address the hesitancy some have about getting vaccinated; he and Denny Hamlin are among the very few NASCAR drivers who have publicized receiving their shots.
Owner Stan Kroenke is now under increasing pressure from fans to sell the club, although his son, Josh Kroenke, says the family have "no intention" of selling.
If you’re the kind of collector that likes to have the capability to go anywhere, what could be better than a rare Land Rover Defender?
In the first of a two-part SEAL Team Mission Debrief, Neil Brown Jr. (Ray Perry) and Parisa Fakhri (Naima Perry) explore the painful challenges their characters face on the homefront after Ray's kidnapping leaves him with wounds that aren't visible but easy to see. Watch all-new episodes of SEAL Team on Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS and stream live or on demand with Paramount+.
In NHL, much is still up in air in division standings, complicated by uneven number of games played. And individual awards are still up for grabs.
Derrick Lancaster's car burst into flames after it hit the wall during Saturday's race. His wife said he should be off the ventilator in the next couple days.
Talladega is wild card, but with four aero-restricted superspeedway Jokers in the deck, it can radically change the remaining cards to be dealt. (Pool Photo-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
After a three-year stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia is back working for the New England Patriots. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is glad to have him back under their roof. In an interview with the team’s website, Belichick spoke highly of the role Patricia has played for the team as [more]
Will Zalatoris finished runner-up at the Masters earlier this month, but the "best day" of his life was announcing his engagement.
The family of a Black man shot by a Virginia sheriff's deputy last week demanded the release of additional audio recordings related to the incident Monday and said Isaiah Brown remained in “very critical” condition. Speaking at a news conference outside the Spotsylvania County courthouse, an attorney for Brown's family said a breakdown in communication and “grave” policing errors led to the unarmed 32-year-old health aide being shot multiple times. “This is an incident that should never have happened,” attorney David Haynes said.
Only a team as offensively challenged could drive Curry to shoot this much. The game has never demanded more from Curry and we are the winners as a result.
As good as Zhang is, though, Namajunas believes in herself so completely that she feels she has numerous advantages over the champion.
Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Bumgarner faced the minimum and only allowed one baserunner on a second-inning error by shortstop Nick Ahmed. Blessed with a 5-0 lead before taking the hill, Bumgarner was aggressive as he threw 73 strikes on 98 pitches.
In his 16 fights, Berlanga has spent so little time under the bright lights that he’s something of an unknown quantity.
Jones stands apart from the other four QBs destined for Round 1 in a big way — he's not a scrambler. Can he succeed in a league that has put so much more emphasis on that?
Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/24/2021
Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.
The figure of eight track south-west of Nagoya first hosted a Formula One race in 1987 and has provided the decider for 11 drivers' championships. "This extension is part of our long-term commitment to growing the sport in Asia, and we are pleased to be able to continue our successful relationship with Mobilityland," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement. Japan has a new young talent in 20-year-old rookie Yuki Tsunoda, the country's first grand prix driver since 2014.
A wreck that took Joey Logano out of contention at Talladega Superspeedway broke out on the final lap of Stage 1 in Sunday’s GEICO 500. RELATED: Official race results Matt DiBenedetto was leading in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, with Ryan Blaney pushing behind him in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Logano, […]