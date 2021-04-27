Debate: Is Brad Keselowski the best at Talladega?

Associated Press

NASCAR is not considering mandating its competitors be vaccinated against COVID-19, and President Steve Phelps said Sunday that making it a requirement would be a “slippery slope.” “It is important, in my opinion, that people get vaccinated,” Phelps said before the race at Talladega Superspeedway. Bubba Wallace recently partnered with Novant Health to address the hesitancy some have about getting vaccinated; he and Denny Hamlin are among the very few NASCAR drivers who have publicized receiving their shots.